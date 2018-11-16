Infographic: AI, Machine Learning and the Cloud

CXO
Cloud computing is the key to digital transformation at Guinness World Records
mul-ti-plexer-er. noun. A device, in electronics, that synthesizes disparate data signals into a single, uniform output. ZDNet Multiplexer merges various perspectives, media types, and data sources and synthesizes them into one clear message, via a sponsored blog.
ZDNet Multiplexer allows marketers to connect directly with the ZDNet community by enabling them to blog on the ZDNet publishing platform. Content on ZDNet Multiplexer blogs is produced in association with the sponsor and is not part of ZDNet's editorial content.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
With this infographic we illustrate how much AI and Machine Learning initiatives have grown and continue to grow.
Join Discussion