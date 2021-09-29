Instant-approval business credit cards: How to get approved quickly

When you're getting your business up and running, it's important that you have access to the capital that you need. For many businesses, a credit card is a perfect tool to help build their business while earning special perks that the card issuer offers.

Whether you have a last-minute purchase you need to make or want to take advantage of a credit card's generous sign-up bonus, you often want to start using it as soon as possible. That's where instant-approval business credit cards can be helpful.

An instant-approval business credit card is one that quickly provides a decision as to whether you've been approved or not. Often, these cards can tell you within 60 seconds of completing the application if you've been approved.

When you qualify for this type of card, it means the card issuer doesn't need to dig further into your financial situation to see if you're a good candidate. Instant-approval card issuers often issue preapproval offers to qualified borrowers to help increase the chances of instant approval.

How to get approved quickly for a business credit card

Instant credit card approval is most likely for people who have a credit score of at least 690 -- but for some cards, the minimum score is even higher.

Before applying for an instant-approval credit card, run a credit check to see if there's anything in your credit report or credit score that may prevent you from qualifying. Examples might be a poor credit score or missed credit card payments on your credit report.

Next, be sure there's no freeze on your personal or business credit report. Many borrowers place freezes on their credit to prevent fraud, but this will also prevent credit card approval. You'll have to lift a freeze before applying for a business credit card.

Finally, consider looking for a pre-approval tool or offer to see your chances of being approved. Pre-approval isn't a perfect science, but if you're able to qualify for a pre-approval offer, then you may have a good chance of being approved for the card itself.

The best instant-approval business credit cards

Luckily, there are plenty of instant-approval business credit cards on the market for business owners who need capital right away. Below are a few of the best as of September 2021:

American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card American Express Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. The American Express Blue Business Cash™ Card is one of the top business credit cards on the market and claims you'll get an approval decision in as few as 30 seconds. This card offers a $250 statement credit when you spend $3,000 in the first three months. The card also comes with a 0% introductory APR for your first year (the APR is between 13.24% and 19.24% after 12 months). And in addition to the sign-up perks, the card always offers 2% cashback on eligible purchases up to $50,000, and 1% cashback after that. Pros: 0% introductory APR for the first year (between 13.24% and 19.24% afterward)

Expanded Buying Power to spend above your credit limit

Generous welcome bonus and ongoing rewards Cons: Spending cap on 2% cashback reward

Foreign transaction fees (see Rates & Fees)

For rates and fees of the American Express Blue Business Cash Card, click here. View now at American Express

Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business Capital One For borrowers with excellent credit, the Capital One Spark Cash Select card offers instant approval and excellent rewards. The website promises an approval decision in just seconds. When you sign up for the Spark Cash Plus card, you'll get a $500 cash bonus when you spend $4,500 in the first three months of card membership. You'll also get a 0% introductory APR for purchases in the first year (the APR is 13.24%, 16.24%, or 19.24% after 12 months). Finally, you'll get 1.5% cashback on all purchases — there are no category restrictions or spending limits. Pros: 0% introductory APR for the first year (either 13.24%, 16.24%, or 19.24% afterward)

Generous welcome bonus and ongoing rewards

No spending limit or category restrictions on rewards Cons: Foreign transaction fees (see Rates & Fees)

Requires excellent credit View now at Capital One

Chase Ink Business Unlimited® Chase The Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit card is another that you can be approved for in a matter of seconds if you meet the qualifications. The Ink Business Unlimited card offers a sign-up bonus of $750 when you spend $7,500 in the first three months. You'll also enjoy a 0% introductory APR for the first year (the APR is between 13.24% and 19.24% after 12 months). As for rewards, the card offers 1.5% unlimited cashback on your business purchases, regardless of spending category. Finally, you'll get business features such as the ability to monitor and protect your business, as well as added employee cards at no additional cost. Pros: 0% introductory APR for the first year (between 13.24% and 19.24% afterward)

Generous welcome bonus and ongoing rewards

No spending limit or category restrictions on rewards Cons: Foreign transaction fees (see Rates & Fees) View now at Chase

Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card Wells Fargo For borrowers with poor credit, the Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card might be the right instant-approval card. When you sign up for Wells Fargo's card, you can have a business credit line of $500 to $25,000. Unlike a typical credit card, your card limit is secured by money you deposit as collateral. You can either earn 1.5% cashback on qualifying purchases or earn 1 point for each $1 you spend when you spend at least $1,000 each billing cycle. Pros: Available to borrowers with poor credit

The choice between cashback or rewards points options

No foreign transaction fee Cons: Requires collateral equal to the credit line

No sign-up bonus or 0% introductory APR View now at Wells Fargo

The bottom line

An instant-approval business credit card is an excellent choice for business owners who need access to capital on short notice. When you sign up for this type of card, you can usually find out within a minute if you've been approved, and you may be able to start spending right away. But with so many instant-approval business cards on the market, it's important to do your research to find the right one for you.

FAQs

What is an instant-approval business credit card? An instant-approval business credit card is one that allows you to find out almost immediately after applying whether you've been approved. These cards are best suited for borrowers with good or excellent credit, since they present the least amount of risk for the card issuer.

What are the best instant-approval business credit cards? There are plenty of instant-approval business credit cards on the market, but some of our favorites include the American Express Blue Business Cash, Capital One Spark Cash Select for Business, Chase Ink Business Unlimited, and Wells Fargo Business Secured Credit Card.

When can I start using an instant-approval business credit card? In many cases, card issuers allow you to use a credit card before it arrives in the mail with a virtual account number. You may also be able to add your credit card to your digital wallet for use before the physical card has arrived. In other cases, an issuer may require you to wait until you've received and activated your new card.