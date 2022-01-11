Intel gets new client chief and CFO as Gregory Bryant departs

Image: Chris Duckett/ZDNet

Intel has announced a new head for its client computing group with current chief Gregory Bryant departing at the end of month after three decades at the company.

Replacing Bryant is Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who is currently the general manager of Intel sales, marketing, and communications, and was previously sales chief of the client computing group.

Holthaus will "transition" into the role over coming months as the company looks to fill the sales role.

"Michelle's track record of success driving global sales and revenue for the last five years, combined with her profound understanding of the client computing business and trusted relationships across the entire industry, make her a natural choice to lead our largest business," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

"I want to thank GB for his outstanding leadership and 30 years of service at Intel, which has seen five consecutive years of business growth and, most recently, the successful launch of the 12th Gen Intel Core family. We wish him all the best in his next endeavour."

Bryant was previously the APAC general manager for Intel.

At the same time, Intel said it had lured across former Micron CFO David Zinsner, who will be its financial chief from next Monday.

Current CFO George Davis will be an advisory role until he retires in May.

