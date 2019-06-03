iOS 13: Apple makes volume indicator a little less annoying

Hate the volume indicator in iOS? Apple makes it a little less annoying in iOS 13.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iOS

When I polled iOS users asking which aspect of the user interface they hated the most, the volume indicator was right at the top of the list.

Must read: Apple products you should and shouldn't buy: June 2019 edition

For those not familiar with what the volume indicator in iOS looks like, here it is:

img-1703.jpg

And here's what it looks like now:

That looks a bit better, but there's a lot of improvement in my opinion. However, this is an early beta, so a lot could change between now and the fall release.

WWDC 2019: The new Mac Pro SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 27
iOS 13 wishlist SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 7

What do you think? Let me know!

See also:

WWDC 2019


Related Topics:

Apple iPhone Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3