iOS 13: Apple makes volume indicator a little less annoying

When I polled iOS users asking which aspect of the user interface they hated the most, the volume indicator was right at the top of the list.

For those not familiar with what the volume indicator in iOS looks like, here it is:

And here's what it looks like now:

iOS 13.0 (17A3457I) Early March build with the new Volume Indicator pic.twitter.com/YBehX8RIPZ — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 2, 2019

That looks a bit better, but there's a lot of improvement in my opinion. However, this is an early beta, so a lot could change between now and the fall release.

What do you think? Let me know!

