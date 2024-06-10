iOS 18: All the iPhone changes Apple announced at WWDC 2024

Adam Breeden/ZDNET

Apple's iOS 18, unveiled at today's Worldwide Developers Conference, is one of the biggest iOS upgrades in years. From much-awaited features like RCS support in Messages to Photos redesign, there's a lot of new stuff. Your iPhone will soon be more customizable with a more personalized home screen layout, better Control Center navigation, and updates to key apps like Messages, Mail, and more. Here's all you need to know about iOS 18.

A more personalized home screen

Apple is finally allowing you to place apps anywhere you want on the home screen. I've missed this customization, especially on Pro Max and Plus series iPhones because it's hard to reach the top of their large screens with my thumb while I'm holding the device. Like Android, iOS now allows you to place apps wherever you want -- no more rigid grid.

Plus, Apple is adding the ability to customize icon colors to match the wallpaper -- much like Material You on Android. iOS 18 will suggest color combinations that match the background colors for a better look and feel to your home screen. In the WWDC keynote presentation, it looked gorgeous with Dark Mode.

Customizable lock screen and Control Center

The customizations extend to the lock screen. You can now replace the lock screen icons of Torch and Camera with other apps, so they are one swipe away from the lock screen. iOS 18 also adds the ability to lock apps behind Face ID and password-protect them. You can add apps to a hidden space that no one else can access when, for example, you hand them your iPhone to show photos.

Apple is updating the Control Center to offer more customizations and adds better navigation. For instance, you can now swipe up from the Control Center to go to a good-looking media player. Moreover, you can add more capabilities to the Control Center to make it more personalized.

iOS 18 is making the pairing process for third-party devices easier with on-screen pop-ups, like when you pair AirPods. The new update also gives you more control over how you want to add contacts.

Photos gets an overhaul

Apple is giving Photos a redesign. The new look makes the Library more organized to give you important photos at a glance, with Collections at the bottom. A single Collection can include groups of people, which wasn't possible before.

The presentation showcased fast transitions and Photo grid that views the entire library, which you can navigate by scrolling. Plus, you can filter out screenshots, so you get only important images when you enter the Photos app.

Messages gets more personality

Messages is getting features like RCS support, the ability to schedule messages, and text formatting, which really should have been part of the app before now. You can now schedule a message to be sent at a specific time in the future (another feature Android has had for a while), as you can with emails. Messages in iOS 18 adds text formatting and text effects to add vibes to your messages. Moreover, iPhone 14 models and later will be able to access Satellite connectivity to give you access to Messages.

Other app updates

Apple is updating the Mail app to add Categorizations to filter the emails in Primary, Transactions, Promotions, etc. Categorizations will be available later this year. More app updates include a Topographic view in Maps, Tap to Cash on Wallet that lets you share cash digitally with just a tap, and Insights in the journal app.

The new iOS 18 update also integrates Reminders with Calendar, so you can see the added future reminders when you're looking at your schedule. Developers will be able to access the iOS 18 beta starting today.