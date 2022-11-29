/>
Innovation
The 16 best iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals: Apple's tablets hit all-time lows

A range of Apple iPad Pro tablets, each with different specifications, are currently on sale. Here are the best iPad Pro Cyber Monday deals in 2022, including one for $399 off a 12.9-inch model.
Written by Elyse Betters Picaro, Managing Editor on
Reviewed by Amy Lieu
Best iPad Black Friday deals
Missed Black Friday deals? We got you covered. Cyber Monday deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong. 

While ZDNET editors are collecting the best iPad deals we could find in a separate guide, I couldn't help but notice there are so many iPad Pro models still on sale during Cyber Monday. Whether you want last year's model or the latest and greatest with M2, there are literally dozens of discounts available at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

Here are the best iPad Pro sales -- listed below for you to quickly peruse, add to your cart, and move on with your day. 

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon | Getty

Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

2021 models with M1

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $799 (save $299) at Best Buy
  • 512GB Wi-Fi  or $999.99 (save $399) at Best Buy

2022 models with M2

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $999 (save $100) at Amazon and B&H 
  • 256GB Wi-Fi for $1,099 (save $100) at Amazon and B&H
iPad Pro 11-inch
Apple | Getty

Best 11-inch iPad Pro deals

2021 models with M1

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $649.99 (save $150) at Best Buy
  • 256GB Wi-Fi for $719.99 (save $180) at Best Buy
  • 1TB Wi-Fi for $1,399.99 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 2TB Wi-Fi for $1,749.99  (save $149) at Amazon

2022 models with M2

  • 128GB cellular for $739 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 128GB cellular for $899 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 512GB cellular for $1,229.99 (save $70) at Amazon

There's no telling when these deals will expire. Apple's top-end tablet doesn't ever get cheaper than these prices either. I ran the above links through a couple different price trackers, including Camel Camel Camel, and noticed almost all are at all-time lows.

You're welcome.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

