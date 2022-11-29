'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Missed Black Friday deals? We got you covered. Cyber Monday deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong.
While ZDNET editors are collecting the best iPad deals we could find in a separate guide, I couldn't help but notice there are so many iPad Pro models still on sale during Cyber Monday. Whether you want last year's model or the latest and greatest with M2, there are literally dozens of discounts available at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.
Here are the best iPad Pro sales -- listed below for you to quickly peruse, add to your cart, and move on with your day.
There's no telling when these deals will expire. Apple's top-end tablet doesn't ever get cheaper than these prices either. I ran the above links through a couple different price trackers, including Camel Camel Camel, and noticed almost all are at all-time lows.
You're welcome.
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:
Finally, if you'd like to see the newest early Cyber Monday deals as they drop: