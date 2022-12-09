Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting.

And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad Pro is by far the most expensive tablet Apple makes, but there are still discounts to be had, especially around the holiday shopping season.

While ZDNET editors are collecting the best iPad deals we could find in a separate guide, I couldn't help but notice there are so many iPad Pro models on sale. Whether you want last year's model (5th generation) or the latest and greatest with an M2 chip (6th generation), there are literally dozens of discounts available at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

Here are the best iPad Pro sales -- listed below for you to quickly peruse, add to your cart, and move on with your day.

Latest iPad Pro deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest iPad Pro deals worth checking out:

Best iPad Pro deals

Below are the four best iPad Pro deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

12.9-Inch iPad Pro 5th generation with Wi-Fi and 512GB Save $400 CNET Current price: $1,000

Original price: $1,400 Even though the iPad Pro just got an upgrade to the M2 chip, this 2021 iPad has the almost as powerful M1 chip -- and it's currently $400 off at Best Buy. This is Apple's largest tablet with a 12.9-inch superior display for lifelike images and graphics. This powerful tablet is hailed as a great device for professional editing and content creation. View now at Best Buy

12.9-inch iPad Pro 6th generation with Wi-Fi and 512GB Save $100 Jason Cipriani/ZDNET Current price: $1,299

Original price: $1,399 On the other hand, you can get the latest iPad Pro with the powerful M2 chip for $100 off. This 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with Wi-Fi and 512GB, meaning plenty of storage. The M2 8-Core chip means it's packed with a 10-Core GPU that provides up to 35% faster graphics performance and a 16-Core Neural Engine with 40% faster machine learning. View now at B&H Photo

11-inch iPad Pro 5th generation with Wi-Fi and 128GB Save $150 Best Buy Current price: $650

Original price: $800 2021's smaller iPad Pro is $150 off at Best Buy for a price tag of $650, which is not bad for Apple's most powerful tablet. It comes with Wi-Fi 6 and a stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. View now at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro 6th generation with Wi-Fi and 128GB Save $50 Jason Cipriani/ZDNET Current price: $749

Original price: $799 The newer version of the smaller iPad Pro is also on sale. Right now, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro for $50 off at B&H Photo. It supports the 2nd gen Apple Pencil and the latest iPad OS 16 so you can get anything done. View now at Bhphotovideo

Best Amazon iPad Pro deals

Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Amazon:

Best Walmart iPad Pro deals

Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Walmart:

Top Best Buy iPad Pro deals

Here are some other iPad Pro deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these iPad Pro deals? We chose these deals on iPad Pro models based on the discounted price and how often a specific model goes on sale. Deals on iPad Pro tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day.

Is it worth buying an iPad Pro now? We named the iPad Pro the best iPad overall, so in our opinion, it's worth buying. Especially if you can find it on sale, get on it, since this is one expensive tablet.

Can an iPad Pro replace a laptop? Yes, it can. The new M2 chip makes it a powerhouse tablet, and, when combined with iPadOS, it is as close as you can get to a laptop without actually buying a laptop. Plus, you get the benefit of being able to use the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.