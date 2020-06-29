iPhone 12: Here's why Apple may not include a power adapter or earbuds

The iPhone will weather the COVID-19 crisis just fine Watch Now

Apple is tipped to be excluding a power adapter and earbuds in the packaging for the iPhone 12, Apple's first 5G iPhone.

That's according to a report from Ming-chi Kuo, a noted analyst who focuses on Apple's supply chain, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Dropping the adapter and earbuds could serve two purposes. It would reduce the size of iPhone packaging and help lower Apple's freight costs.

But it would also help Apple keep the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 11, despite more expensive 5G networking components in the iPhone 12.

The exclusion of the wired earbuds could be viewed as an attempt by Apple to spur sales of the wireless AirPods, which start at $159 compared with the $29 EarBuds.

Kuo's report follows a leaked image of Apple's new 20W USB-C adapter, which he believes will be sold separately to the new iPhone. It would offer a faster charge than the 5W charger that ships with the cheaper iPhone 11.

Kuo predicts Apple will stop producing the 5W charger and the 18W charger that comes with the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.

As per Apple Insider, Kuo also predicts that the two new iPad models coming this year will include the 20W charger.

Kuo previously predicted that Apple will release an affordable 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of 2020, as well as new iPad mini models with an 8.5-inch to 9-inch screen in the first half of 2021.

Apple's cheapest iPad is the $329 10.2-inch iPad, while the current iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch display and A12 Bionic chip. The new iPads would be an extension of the Phone SE 2 product strategy, offering consumers more affordable prices with the latest and fastest Apple chips.

Apple is also reported to be releasing four iPhone models this year, including one with a 5.4-inch screen, two 6.1-inch iPhones, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Max. And they're all supposed to come with OLED displays as opposed to the iPhone SE 2's LCD Retina display.

Next year, Apple should be releasing notable iOS and macOS products that for the first time will all be running on Arm-based Apple processors.

The new Arm-based Macs will allow iOS and iPadOS apps to run on macOS 11 Big Sur. Apple plans to launch its first Arm-based Mac later this year.