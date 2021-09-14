iPhone 13: How, when, and where to preorder Apple's new phone

Apple

Apple just wrapped up its "California streaming" keynote where the company announced four new iPhones -- the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max . Each phone received its fair share of upgrades, including 120Hz ProMotion displays for the Pro models, a smaller notch at the top of the screen, and improved cameras. Along with new iPhone models, Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 and a new pair of AirPods.

Unlike last year when Apple split the launch of the various iPhone 12 models, this year Apple will release all four iPhone 13 models at the same time. Preorders start this Friday, Sept. 17 at 6:01 am PT, and deliveries will begin to arrive on Sept. 24, the same day the phones will be available in stores.

Below is where you can find all of the details you'll need in order to get an iPhone 13 in your hands on launch day.

When can I preorder the iPhone 13? Preorders for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max start Friday, Sept. 17. Apple didn't announce an exact time, but previous pre-orders started at 6:01 am PT/9:01 am ET.

When will my iPhone 13 order arrive or be available in a store? The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Apple stores and at retailers and carriers starting Friday, Sept. 24.

What colors does the iPhone 13 come in? As usual, Apple is offering several different colors of the iPhone 13. The colors will depend on whether you're buying a standard iPhone 13 or an iPhone 13 Pro model. Here's how it breaks down: iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13: Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product)RED iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: Sierra blue, Silver, Gold, Graphite

What storage options does the iPhone 13 come in? For the first time, Apple's iPhone line will start with 128GB of base storage. The Pro models, however, gain an extra level of storage maxing. Here's how it breaks down: iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

How much does the iPhone 13 cost? The price is based on how much storage you need. Here's how it breaks down:

128GB 256GB 521GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $99 $1,099

$1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099

$1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Where can you preorder the iPhone 13? Below is a list of retailers and carriers where you can preorder the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 Mini: Apple | AT&T | Verizon | Visible iPhone 13: Apple | AT&T | Verizon | Visible iPhone 13 Pro: Apple | AT&T | Verizon | Visible iPhone 13 Pro Max: Apple | AT&T | Verizon | Visible

Where can you find the best preorder deals? Below you'll find the best deals we can find on the iPhone 13, be it directly from Apple, carriers or retailers. As more deals are announced, we'll add them to the list.

Apple Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Apple Apple has partnered with the main US carriers to extend their discounts and offerings on the new iPhone 13. Once you select the carrier you'd like your iPhone to be activated on, you'll see a dropdown with the carrier's respective deals. AT&T is offering up to $1,000 off an iPhone 13 for new and existing customers who trade in an eligible phone and sign up for an unlimited plan. That makes all iPhone 13 models expect the Pro Max free. The iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost you $2.75 per month on the same promotion. T-Mobile is giving up to $500 in credit for existing customers who trade in a phone and sign up for the Magenta Max plan. The credit amount is in addition to what Apple will offer you for your trade-in. Verizon is giving up to $700 off the iPhone 13 to existing customers. You'll need to trade in an eligible device and sign up for a Verizon 5G unlimited plan to get the full discount. View now at Apple

AT&T Best iPhone 13 deals directly from AT&T AT&T will open pre-orders with an attractive promotion on the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 Pro. New and existing customers can get either phone for free with an eligible trade-in as long as they're on a qualifying unlimited plan and sign up for an installment plan for the phone. AT&T View now at AT&T

Verizon Best iPhone 13 deals directly from AT&T Verizon will start taking preorders on Friday, Sept. 17 with the rest of the carriers and retailers. Here are the deals you can get from the Big Red carrier. New and existing customers can get up to $800 off any iPhone 13 with an eligible trade-in, and when you sign up for select unlimited plans. You can also get an additional $500 to help with the cost of switching carriers, bringing the total amount to $1,300 in incentives. View now at Verizon Wireless

Visible Best iPhone 13 deals directly from Visible Visible isn't taking preorders later this week, but the prepaid carrier will begin taking orders on Sept. 24 for all four iPhone 13 models. And for the first time, the carrier will sell an Apple Watch (Series 7). Customers who buy an iPhone 13 and port a number in will receive a free Apple HomePod Mini and a $200 digital gift card that can be spent online. View now at Visible

Do you plan to pre-order the new iPhone 13? If so, let us know which model and color in the comments below.