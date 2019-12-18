iPhone tip: Turn off this iOS setting when you are in a hurry

Over the past few weeks I've been on the road a lot, and that means using my iPhone a lot more than I normally do. This means that I grab a quick recharge when and where I can. But to get the best and fastest battery charge possible, I have found it necessary to turn off an iOS feature.

With iOS 13, Apple introduced a new feature called Optimized Battery Charging. This is a killer iOS feature, and is supposed to slow down battery aging by preventing the battery from charging up to 100 percent until you need it.

But the problem is, when you want to grab a quick charge, it can get in the way and prevent the battery from going beyond 80 percent.

No worries, because it's easy to turn off... if you know where to find it!

Head over to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and toggle the Optimized Battery Charging switch.

In fact, it seems that Apple planned for people to enable and disable this feature because when you turn it off you get the option to Turn Off Until Tomorrow to Turn Off.

I only wish there was a way to add a shortcut to Control Center to turn this feature off and on, like there is for Low Power Mode (which is another setting I use a lot when traveling).

