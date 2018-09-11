iPhone XS: The one reason why I'm all in

In just a few hours, Apple will officially announce this year's crop of iPhones. Right now, we expect three new phones. Two iPhone XS models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays, respectively. And another less expensive model, with a 6.1-inch LCD display.

All three will look like 2017's iPhone X, complete with the notch and Face ID. Apple's iconic home button is no more, and unlike TechRepublic's Editor in Chief, Jason Hiner, I'm perfectly fine with that.

The vast majority of the time, Face ID works for me without issue. By the time I pick up my iPhone and swipe up on the screen to unlock it, Face ID has worked its magic and is completely invisible to me.

But Face ID isn't why I'm already planning on upgrading my iPhone X this year. For me, it all comes down to screen size.

This year, I'm going big. Really big. I plan on upgrading to the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. Multiple reports have indicated Max will be the official name, and while I'll cringe for the first week or two when someone asked which iPhone I upgraded to, I'm all in on going big.

After using the Note 9 for nearly a month, I've gained a new appreciation for a larger display. It's easy to hold and use with one hand, and the benefits of a larger display far outweigh any issues created by its size.

I've enjoyed being able to watch a YouTube video while holding my phone vertically and not feel like I'm watching a thumbnail version of the video. And when turning the phone to landscape, the video viewing experience gets even better.

Having more information on the display, be it a website, text messaging thread, or email, is a productivity booster.

Up until last week, I wasn't sold on the idea of a phone with such a large screen. I mean, the iPad Mini has a 7.9-inch display, so the idea of carrying a phone around that's nearly as big as the smallest iPad just wasn't appealing.

Then, I received a box of iPhone cases from Case-Mate, one of which is a case for the currently unannounced 6.1-inch iPhone. Holding the case, comparing it to my iPhone X, and trying to imagine what a 6.5-inch sized phone will feel like, I am confident the Max won't be unwieldy.

At least, not any more than the Note 9 is, and I've managed to get by just fine.

As with Apple's iPhone Plus line, a larger smartphone doesn't come with the sole benefit of a larger display but typically improved battery life is also a factor.

For a short amount of time I used the iPhone 6 Plus, and even though I ultimately found it to be just too big for my liking at the time, I loved the fact that battery life was never an issue for me. I specifically remember using a Plus version of the iPhone to cover the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, an event that's typically horrible on battery life, and not once did I have to use a portable battery to top up during the day.

Between improved battery life and a larger display, a few weeks from now I will have the iPhone XS Max in my hand. And I can't wait.