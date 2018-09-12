iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR tech specs

Let's jump into the tech specs for Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The key differences and improvements over previous models are highlighted.
iPhone XS
- Super Retina HD display
- 5.8‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
- HDR display
- 2436‑by-1125‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- True Tone display
- Wide color display
- 3D Touch
- Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
- A12 Bionic chip
- Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras
- Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture
- 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
- Dual optical image stabilization
- Six‑element lens
- Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Auto image stabilization
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video
- Quad-LED True Tone flash
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
- Face ID authentication
- Battery life: 12 hours internet use, 14 hours video playback, 20 hours talk time, 60 hour wireless audio playback
- Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
- Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
- Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver
Phone XS Max
- Super Retina HD display
- 6.5‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
- HDR display
- 2688‑by-1242‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi
- True Tone display
- Wide color display
- 3D Touch
- Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
- Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
- A12 Bionic chip
- Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras
- Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture
- 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
- Dual optical image stabilization
- Six‑element lens
- Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- Auto image stabilization
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video
- Quad-LED True Tone flash
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
- Face ID authentication
- Battery life: 13 hours internet use, 15 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback
- Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
- Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
- Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver
iPhone XR
- Liquid Retina HD display
- 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
- 1792-by-828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
- True Tone display
- Wide color display
- Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
- Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
- A12 Bionic chip
- 12MP wide-angle camera
- ƒ/1.8 aperture
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
- Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)
- Optical image stabilization
- Six‑element lens
- Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
- Sapphire crystal lens cover
- 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
- 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
- 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
- Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
- Optical image stabilization for video
- Digital zoom up to 3x for video
- Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
- 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
- Face ID authentication
- Battery life: 15 hours internet use, 16 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback
- Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
- Finishes: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue, and Red
Here is the pricing for the completely revamped iPhone line:
