 '

iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR tech specs

Let's take a tour of the key features of Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, and see how they differ.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iPhone

Let's jump into the tech specs for Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. The key differences and improvements over previous models are highlighted.

See also: Say hello to Apple's iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

iPhone XS

  • Super Retina HD display
  • 5.8‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
  • HDR display
  • 2436‑by-1125‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display
  • 3D Touch
  • Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
  • Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras
  • Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture
  • Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture
  • 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Dual optical image stabilization
  • Six‑element lens
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
  • Sapphire crystal lens cover
  • Auto image stabilization
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilization for video
  • 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
  • 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
  • Face ID authentication
  • Battery life: 12 hours internet use, 14 hours video playback, 20 hours talk time, 60 hour wireless audio playback
  • Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
  • Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver
​iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

​iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Phone XS Max

  • Super Retina HD display
  • 6.5‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED Multi‑Touch display
  • HDR display
  • 2688‑by-1242‑pixel resolution at 458 ppi
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display
  • 3D Touch
  • Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 2 meters up to 30 minutes)
  • Storage: 64GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Dual 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras
  • Wide-angle: ƒ/1.8 aperture
  • Telephoto: ƒ/2.4 aperture
  • 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 10x
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with five effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono)
  • Dual optical image stabilization
  • Six‑element lens
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
  • Sapphire crystal lens cover
  • Auto image stabilization
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilization for video
  • 2x optical zoom; digital zoom up to 6x for video
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash
  • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
  • 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
  • Face ID authentication
  • Battery life: 13 hours internet use, 15 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback
  • Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
  • Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • Finishes: Gold, Space Gray, Silver

iPhone XR

  • Liquid Retina HD display
  • 6.1-inch (diagonal) all-screen LCD Multi-Touch display with IPS technology
  • 1792-by-828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
  • True Tone display
  • Wide color display
  • Rated IP67 (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • 12MP wide-angle camera
  • ƒ/1.8 aperture
  • Digital zoom up to 5x
  • Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
  • Portrait Lighting with three effects (Natural, Studio, Contour)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Six‑element lens
  • Quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync
  • Sapphire crystal lens cover
  • 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps
  • 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps
  • 720p HD video recording at 30 fps
  • Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps
  • Optical image stabilization for video
  • Digital zoom up to 3x for video
  • Slo‑mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps
  • 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture front-facing camera
  • Face ID authentication
  • Battery life: 15 hours internet use, 16 hours video playback, 25 hours talk time, 65 hour wireless audio playback
  • Fast charge up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes
  • Finishes: Yellow, White, Coral, Black, Blue, and Red
​iPhone XR

iPhone XR

Here is the pricing for the completely revamped iPhone line:

​iPhone pricing

iPhone pricing

How to securely wipe the data off iPhones... SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 14

RELATED STORIES:

Related Topics:

Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories