iRobot just launched the most feature-packed Roomba ever - and it costs less than you think

The new iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max with the AutoWash Dock.

iRobot

iRobot today launched a flagship Roomba robot vacuum and mop to compete with the best combination robots on the market. The new Roomba Combo 10 Max is a robot vacuum and mop combination powered by enhanced intelligence features, automatic mop pad washing and drying ability, and a self-emptying dustbin.

To top it all off, the Combo 10 Max is priced at $1,400, or $500 cheaper than the Dreame X40 Ultra and $300 less than the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, both direct competitors.

"With the Roomba Combo 10 Max, iRobot is leveraging more than 20 years of floor cleaning innovation and expertise to bring customers our most powerful, independent and smartest robot yet," iRobot CPO Barry Schliesmann said in a statement. "Combining unique and proven innovations like the Auto-Retract Mop, 4-Stage Cleaning System, Dual Multi-Surface Brushes and reliable object avoidance with the new AutoWash Dock, the Roomba Combo 10 Max provides customers with our most complete solution for effectively vacuuming and deep scrubbing multiple surfaces."

The robot vacuum features dual rubber brushes to pick up dirt and prevent hair tangles, 100% stronger suction power, Carpet Boost to increase suction when it detects a carpet, and SmartScrub, which uses sensors and cameras to scrub deeper when it detects stains.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max features iRobot's retractable mop pad, which I was glad to see. Instead of lifting its mop pads 8mm to 22mm while going over rugs or carpets, the Combo 10 Max lifts them to the robot's top to ensure the soft surfaces stay dry.

The new robot vacuum and mop is meant to deliver what iRobot calls "independent cleaning" by automatically emptying its dustbin throughout the cleaning session, washing and drying its mop pad, and refilling its mopping solution tank. This is possible with the AutoWash Dock, iRobot's most capable charging station.

Built with antimicrobial materials, the AutoWash Dock for the Roomba Combo 10 Max can hold up to two months' worth of dust and debris in its dust bag and up to a week's water supply.

Instead of the robot vacuum docking to have the base station scrub its mop pads, the Roomba Combo 10 Max goes to the dock and moves back and forth to wash its mop while the dock scrubs it. After cleaning sessions, the dock can self-clean its wash basin, sending the dirty water to the dock's tank.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max also features advanced navigation to map homes seven times faster than previous models and object detection to avoid you having to pick up every sock or toy before a cleaning session. It is equipped to avoid obstacles and features the iRobot Pet Owner Official Promise (P.O.O.P) to avoid pet messes.

iRobot's new flagship Roomba also features "Enhanced Dirt Detection Technology," which makes this robot the company's smartest yet. It can detect which areas get dirty faster, automatically scrub them deeper with the mop pad, and give it multiple passes. You can even set it to wash its mop pads after cleaning certain rooms, like the bathroom or kitchen, to prevent the spread of bacteria.

"With the addition of Enhanced Dirt Detect Technology and future compatibility with Matter, the Roomba Combo 10 Max is also our most intelligent robot and will allow customers to more easily integrate it within a smart home ecosystem," Schliesmann added.

Matter compatibility will be available by the end of 2024, letting you integrate the robot vacuum into your smart home. The Roomba Combo 10 Max is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant.

The Roomba Combo 10 Max is available for preorder now and ships in August.