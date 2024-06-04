X
Is ChatGPT down for you? OpenAI's chatbot hit by major outage - here's what we know

OpenAI indicated ChatGPT experienced a major outage earlier today and recovered for a few hours. Now, it's down again.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer
OpenAI ChatGPT GPT-4o
ChatGPT just went down for the second time today due to a major OpenAI outage. The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has become a major productivity tool for many users. As the US grinds into the workday this morning, many users are unable to access it. 

OpenAI reported a major outage this morning that began around 2:30 a.m. ET, but it was resolved just over five hours later after the company pushed out a fix. Not everyone was affected, however, as reports say it appears to have affected mostly logged-in users. The outage was widespread, affecting the web version and the mobile and Mac apps.

Now, OpenAI's status page reports that ChatGPT is suffering another major outage as of 10:33 a.m. ET, though no updates have been reported.

If you find yourself looking for alternative AI chatbots while ChatGPT is down, here's what you can try:

  • Microsoft Copilot: Touted as the best ChatGPT alternative, Copilot is accessible online and can access internet sources. Copilot also uses GPT-4, which is OpenAI's LLM but isn't down now.
  • Gemini: This is a good opportunity if you haven't tried Google's chatbot yet. This free AI chatbot has access to Google and replies quickly.
  • You.com: This AI bot is powered by one of the most advanced LLMs and is available for free with web access.
