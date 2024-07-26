I've tried a zillion desktop distros - it doesn't get any better than Linux Mint 22

Screenshot by Steven Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNET

I've been using Linux for my desktop since 1992. Over the years, I've tried more Linux distros than you can shake a laptop at. Since 2010, however, my favorite Linux distribution has been Linux Mint. (More precisely, since Mint 10.)

Why? As I wrote in February 2010, it's "because Mint works, really, really well." It still does today.

Also: Linux Mint 22 is official! Here's what's new and how to try it for yourself

Linux Mint: Then and now

Let's look at Mint then and the latest version -- Linux Mint 22, codenamed "Wilma" -- and you'll see what I mean.

This is what Linux Mint looked like in 2010. Screenshot by Steven Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNET

This is what Linux Mint looks like in 2024. Screenshot by Steven Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNET

Notice anything? The newest version is prettier, but functionally they're identical. In 2010, I was running Windows 7 on my Windows machine. Today, to my regret, I'm stuck with Windows 11. They don't look or work alike.

Also: 7 ways to make Windows 11 less annoying

In 15 years, I haven't had to change a single thing about how I use Linux Mint. With Windows, I had to suffer through Windows 8, climbed a learning curve to Windows 10, and grew more than a little annoyed with Windows 11.

People who don't know better like to blather about how much harder Linux is than Windows. Please. One of the big reasons I like Mint so much is I haven't had to learn any unnecessary changes release after release.

Notice that window in the left corner? Back in 2010, I had to search for applications, but I could easily install them without needing a Linux shell command such as apt, dnf, or yum. Mind you, I know how to use all those and more, but here's the point: You don't need to know any of these commands to find and install Linux programs. You simply use the point, search, and click Mint Software Manager as you would any other app store.

That's it. That's all.

Also: The best Linux distributions for beginners: Expert tested and reviewed

Take a closer look at the top right network window with its File/Edit/View/Go/Bookmarks/Help menu. To my way of thinking, it's the perfect WIMP (Windows, Icons, Menu, and Pointer) interface. Even if you've never touched Linux in your life, the basics of how to do things are laid out clearly in front of you. Have a question? Click on Help. What could be easier? Better still, all the applications are that way. If you learn your way around one app, you know the fundamentals of using any other program.

On the top bar, which I've set there because I prefer that to the default of having it on the bottom, are all the handy settings shortcuts for Bluetooth, the software update manager, printer, network, and audio. It doesn't get any easier.

Also: Why don't more people use desktop Linux? I have a theory you might not like

These days, I'm using Mint's default Cinnamon desktop environment: Cinnamon 6.2. It looks much like its ancestor, which used GNOME 2 -- because Cinnamon, by design, is modeled after that venerable desktop.

Notice something missing on my desktop? There's no sign of an antivirus program. That's because I haven't had to use A/V software on any Linux desktop -- ever. There are Linux antivirus programs, such as Avast, Bitdefender, and ESET. I don't bother with them. Linux is orders of magnitude safer than Windows.

Oh, Linux isn't perfect. It has its own security problems, but the viruses and malware that constantly bedevil Windows users aren't among them. True, I run Avast on my Linux servers, but I do so to protect my Windows user friends who get emails and store files on them, not to protect Linux.

Linux Mint is easy to learn and use

My ZDNET Linux colleague Jack Wallen and I are fond of saying that Mint is easy to learn and use. This new Mint edition takes extra steps to help you get up to speed with Linux.

Also: How to install Linux on an old laptop to give it new life and purpose

When you first boot up, you'll see the Welcome to Linux Mint window. From here, you can set up your system's basic functions. You can also dig deep into what's what by following the links to the Linux Mint User Guide and Mint 22 Release Notes.

Unlike macOS or Windows, where changing your desktop interface can be a pain, Mint supports multiple desktops. At the top of the list is Xfce 4.18 and MATE 1.26. They also look a good deal like the one I use -- the default Cinnamon environment -- because Clem Lefebvre, the man who started Mint and still oversees it, believes people like a consistent look and feel. I agree!

The Cinnamon desktop continues to stand out with its polished and intuitive user interface. Cinnamon 6.2 introduces several enhancements, including improved screen lock delay options and a more flexible user applet. These subtle yet impactful changes create a smoother and more enjoyable user experience.

The new Mint is built on the solid foundation of Ubuntu 24.04 Long-Term Support (LTS). The distribution is powered by the Linux kernel 6.8, ensuring compatibility with modern hardware and providing a stable and secure environment that will receive updates until 2029. This long-term support is a significant advantage for users seeking a reliable operating system for personal or professional use.

One of Mint's key strengths has always been its out-of-the-box usability, and Mint 22 is no exception. The Software Manager has been significantly improved, with faster load times, better multi-threading support, and a new preferences page.

Also: The first 5 Linux commands every new user should learn

Mint 22 enhances its multimedia capabilities by including PipeWire as its default sound server. So far, PipeWire hasn't significantly improved Linux's audio capabilities. (Give it time. It will.) PipeWire has already made controlling audio/visual hardware and programs much easier.

The Pix image viewer now supports JPEG-XL (JXL) images and improves support for GIMP file thumbnails. It's also convenient for file system browsing, slide shows, image catalogs, web album creation, camera import, image CD burning, batch file operations, and quick image editing.

Like all Linux desktop distros, Wilma isn't just a desktop operating system -- it also includes all the software you need. The distro comes with LibreOffice 24.2 for office productivity, Thunderbird 128.0.1 for email and calendaring, GIMP 2.10.38 for graphics editing and Firefox 128.0.2 for web browsing.

Also: How to connect Linux and Android - and why you should

If you don't care for those default choices, Mint makes it easy to pick other programs. For instance, I prefer Chrome for web browsing and Evolution for e-mail. Mint makes it simple: You use the Software Manager to search for your program, download it, and install it with a click.

The Software Manager's refreshed user interface lets you download and install Flatpak-packaged applications. These containerized applications can run on any Linux distro. They're a big deal for developers because it makes it much easier for them to ship their programs no matter what Linux distro you may be running. As a user, you don't need to worry about the differences between Flatpak and ordinary applications. For security reasons, Mint no longer supports unverified Flatpak applications. You can still install such programs if you want, Google Chrome Flatpak being the most noteworthy.

Under the hood, the Software Manager supports the new Debian DEB822 format. This new format is more structured and easier to read than earlier formats, especially when dealing with multiple repositories or complex configurations. Developers need to deal with this, but users will barely notice it.

Putting Mint to the test

I recently purchased a new HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-223. It has an eight-core 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB Solid-State Drive (SSD). It also has integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It needs those resources to run Windows 11, but this is overkill for Linux Mint 22. You can run Mint on PCs with only 2GB of RAM. If you're a glutton for punishment, you can run it with as little as 1GB. You'll be much better off, though, with 4GB.

Also: 8 things you can do with Linux that you can't do with MacOS or Windows

You'll also need at least 15 GB of disk space, but I recommend 20GB. Finally, you'll need a graphics card and monitor that support 1024×768 resolution. In short, you can run Mint on any PC you find in a second-hand junk store.

Besides my new main machine, I got Mint running on a 2019 Dell XPS 13. This laptop came with a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. Once more, this was far more horsepower than Mint needed.

On both PCs, Mint 22 ran like a top. It's so much faster than Windows, you'd swear it was running on different, speedier machines.

Windows, for better or worse, is highly integrated with Microsoft's online resources, such as OneDrive and Office 365. Mint Linux remains a PC-based operating system, which means it is more privacy-oriented than Windows by nature.

Also: The best Linux laptops: Expert tested and reviewed

That doesn't mean, however, that Mint can't work with online resources. It does. Mint 22 uses the XApp project GNOME Online Accounts GTK behind its Online Account applet to enable you to hook your desktop up with Google Drive, Microsoft 365, NextDrive, and other popular online services.

Looking ahead, future versions of Linux Mint will use the same package base as Linux Mint 22 until 2026. This will make it trivial for people to upgrade their systems. The development team will not start working on a new base until 2026 and will focus entirely on supporting this one.

Put it all together, and you get a speedy, fun desktop that's great for everyone from expert users to people who've never touched Linux. Give Linux Mint a try. I think you'll like it.