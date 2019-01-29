Jaybird RUN XT announced with IPX7 waterproof rating, new colors, and podcast app integration

Image: Jaybird

I've been using headphones for running for more than a decade and the greatest achievement in the last couple of years was manufacturers making earbuds with absolutely no wires required. In late 2017, Jaybird released the Jaybird RUN and now about 18 months later we have the improved Jaybird RUN XT launching at the same $179.99 as its first version.

The Jaybird RUN XT improves upon the RUN with a higher IPX7 waterproof rating where the original RUN earbuds had a double hydrophobic coating, but no IPX rating. The updated lineup of Jaybird fitness headphones, including the new Jaybird Tarah Pro headset are waterproof and sweatproof with the IPX7 rating applicable for all Jaybird products.

Like the previous Jaybird RUN, you can get up to four hours of playback with eight hours available via the carrying case. A five-minute charge provides an hour of use and since most of my runs are in the 30-45 minute range I can always top them up while lacing up my shoes and getting dressed for a run.

The Jaybird smartphone app should be installed and used by any Jaybird headphone owner because the app provides the ability to create a customized equalizer experience and discover Spotify playlists from others. In early February, Jaybird will also introduce a new podcast playlist feature. As a heavy podcast listener, I look forward to discovering some new podcasts via the Jaybird app.

The new Jaybird RUN XT are available now in Black/Flash and Storm Gray/Glacier from Jaybirdsport.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. The headset is expected in retail stores in February. The suggested retail price is $179.99.

Stay tuned for a future review of this new wireless headset. If you have any questions you want to see addressed in a full review, please leave a comment below.