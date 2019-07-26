Katrina Troughton named as new IBM Australia and New Zealand MD

IBM has announced that Katrina Troughton will be replacing its existing Australia and New Zealand managing director David La Rose.

Troughton comes to the role with a 28-year career at the company in local, regional, and global roles. She spent more than four years as general manager for IBM New Zealand.

Having started her career at IBM in New Zealand, Troughton previously held leadership positions in ANZ and Asia Pacific for IBM's analytics, cloud, and software businesses.

Most recently, she was vice president for Enterprise and Commercial Sales for Asia Pacific. She also previously held the global role as vice president for IBM's Smarter Workforce Solutions.

"There is an incredibly diverse and talented team at IBM A/NZ, and I look forward to continuing the work done to date in leading business and cultural transformation at IBM," Troughton said.

"I have a great sense of pride in taking on this role and continuing to build on the trust and confidence our clients have in IBM to help them drive innovation and digital reinvention."

Meanwhile, La Rose will move to the United States to assume the general manager role for IBM Partner Ecosystem.

La Rose was announced as the new ANZ managing director in October 2017, replacing Kerry Purcell who joined the local arm of Big Blue in 2015.

La Rose has spent 30 years with IBM, holding senior executive roles in Europe where he was the general manager of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the Asia-Pacific region. Most recently, the incoming MD was the AP vice president for Enterprise and Commercial, responsible for IBM's sales organisation across APAC.

Troughton's appointment comes the same week as the Australian Department of Defence handed IBM Australia a AU$95.5 million contract to deliver the design phase of its ERP program.

