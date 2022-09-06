Need a password manager? Save 50% on Enpass

StackCommerce

Everyone who uses the internet worries about security, and we're all doing something about it. Most services require a password; users change those passwords with every login to keep hackers guessing. (At least, the smart ones do.) The catch is that all that diligence can make some people less secure. The more passwords you manage, the harder they are to keep track of. That's why more people are using a password manager like Enpass.

There's no shortage of personal security apps out there, but Enpass has a fundamental difference that's been gaining a reputation for reliability. For instance, it earned 9.1 out of 10 on VPN Pro and 4.4 out of 5 on the App Store.

First and foremost, the service doesn't expect you to trust its own servers with all your sensitive logins and credit card info. This truly is a password manager. It lets you keep all that data locally, then sync it through the cloud, so it's available on any device you own.

When you sign up, you can start saving all your usernames and passwords and create separate profiles for your work and family accounts. Enpass will auto-fill all your login info and randomly generate super-strong passwords for any new sites you sign up for.

It lets you know which of your existing passwords present a risk, and you can import any logins you already have saved from many built-in password helpers on your OS. What's more, Enpass doesn't just passively remember your stuff. It can alert you about security breaches in services or sites you use so that you can take action immediately.

