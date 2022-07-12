/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is only $95 for Prime Day

For the first time ever during Amazon Prime Day 2022, the Paperwhite dropped its price in to the two digits.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
The Kindle Paperwhite is only $95 for Prime Day

E-readers can help make traveling easier, allowing thousands of books to go with you in a compact device. If you've been waiting for a sale to pick up the latest Amazon Kindle, now is the time to buy: the Paperwhite 8GB model can be yours for $95, which is the lowest price ever.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

 $94 at Amazon

The Paperwhite, to be frank, is a nearly perfect e-reader device, according to our ZDNet reviewer Jason Cipriani who tested the device upon its release last fall. Featuring the long-desired warm reading light, a thin bezel so you can adjust the text to your preferences, and a 10-week battery life, the e-reader will keep your packing light while making sure you can read long into the night.

I've been using the Paperwhite since its release last year, and it's by far my favorite e-reader to come out. It's lightweight, and when you turn pages, the processor registers and updates almost instantaneously, so you can keep reading without interruption. Best of all, Amazon finally incorporated the handy USB-C charge port, so you don't have to worry about carrying a USB charge cable in your luggage while traveling.

If you have been looking for a solid e-reader, be sure to pick this up today -- the deal is for today only so you need to order today to take advantage of the $45 savings.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kindle deals
Amazon Kindle - Basic with Back Light

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kindle deals

Tablets
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals

Fitness
3 ways MacOS Ventura could upgrade your worklife: hands-on impressions
macos-ventura-apple-hero

3 ways MacOS Ventura could upgrade your worklife: hands-on impressions

Operating Systems