Kingston KC2500 high-performance NVMe PCIe SSD - for desktops, workstations, and PCs

Looking for a high performance NVMe 3D NAND SSD that also offers excellent endurance? The new Kingston KC2500 may be just what you are looking for.

Coming in capacities ranging from 250GB or 2TB, the KC2500 combines Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND to offer read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s, making it the perfect choice for desktops, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.

Must read: iOS 14: Will it run on your iPhone and iPad?

The KC2500 is a self-encrypting drive, utilizing XTS-AES 256 bit Hardware-based encryption to offer end-to-end data security. The drive is also compatible with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic and others. The KC2500 also has built-in support for Microsoft eDrive.

Kingston KC2500 Tech Specs: Form Factor: M.2 2280

Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

Capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

Controller: SMI 2262EN

NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC

Encrypted: XTS-AES 256 bit

Sequential Read/Write: 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s | 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s | 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s | 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s

Random 4K Read/Write: 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS

Total Bytes Written (TBW): 250GB – 150TBW | 500GB – 300TBW | 1TB – 600TBW | 2TB – 1.2PBW

Power Consumption: 0.003W Idle / 0.2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

Weight: 250GB – 8g | 500GB – 10g | 1TB – 10g | 2TB – 11g

Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

MTBF: 2,000,000 View Now at CDW

The Kingston KC2500 prices range from $104.99 to $637.99, and comes with a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.