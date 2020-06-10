Kingston KC2500 high-performance NVMe PCIe SSDs: Outstanding endurance for desktops, workstations, and PCs

Looking for a high-performance NVMe 3D NAND SSD that also offers excellent endurance? The new Kingston KC2500 may be just what you are looking for.
Coming in capacities ranging from 250GB or 2TB, the KC2500 combines Gen 3.0 x 4 controller and 96-layer 3D TLC NAND to offer read/write speeds up to 3,500/2,900MB/s, making it the perfect choice for desktops, workstations, and high-performance computing (HPC) systems.
The KC2500 is a self-encrypting drive, utilizing XTS-AES 256 bit Hardware-based encryption to offer end-to-end data security. The drive is also compatible with TCG Opal 2.0 security management solutions such as Symantec, McAfee, WinMagic, and others. The KC2500 also has built-in support for Microsoft eDrive.
Tech Specs:
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Interface: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes
- Capacities: 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, 2TB
- Controller: SMI 2262EN
- NAND: 96-layer 3D TLC
- Encrypted: XTS-AES 256 bit
- Sequential Read/Write: 250GB – up to 3,500/1,200MB/s | 500GB – up to 3,500/2,500MB/s | 1TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s | 2TB – up to 3,500/2,900MB/s
- Random 4K Read/Write: 250GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 500GB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 1TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS | 2TB – up to 375,000/300,000 IOPS
- Total Bytes Written (TBW): 250GB – 150TBW | 500GB – 300TBW | 1TB – 600TBW | 2TB – 1.2PBW
- Power Consumption: 0.003W Idle / 0.2W Avg / 2.1W (MAX) Read / 7W (MAX) Write
- Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C
- Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C
- Dimensions: 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm
- Weight: 250GB – 8g | 500GB – 10g | 1TB – 10g | 2TB – 11g
- Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
- Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
- MTBF: 2,000,000
The Kingston KC2500 prices range from $104.99 to $637.99 and come with a limited five-year warranty with free technical support.
