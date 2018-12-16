​KT develops C-V2X reader for self-driving cars

(Image: KT)

South Korean telecommunications carrier KT has developed a reader for its self-developed cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology, the company announced.

KT said that the reader, when installed onto autonomous vehicles, will allow cars to detect passersby and traffic signals.

The carrier also said the reader will allow cars to measure its distance from other vehicles to prevent potential collisions.

The readers will be installed and tested in: Seoul, South Korea's capital; Pangyo, the country's equivalent to the US's Silicon Valley; and the southern city of Daegu.

Once testing is complete, KT plans to commercialise the reader and put it to market.

KT is also developing 5G-V2X technology, which will provide cars with connection to the next-generation network. Adding 5G's network slicing technology will allow data transfers to proceed without delay and increase the quality of the overall service, it said.

In May, South Korea said it will trial autonomous public transportation and develop V2X technology for it.

Samsung is also preparing to deliver its second 5G standard next year in December that it says will be optimised for connected cars and smart factories.

