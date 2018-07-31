​KT launches Iron Man-inspired LTE hotspot

KT has launched an LTE hotspot with designs inspired by Marvel's superhero Iron Man, the company announced.

Dubbed Iron Egg, the hotspot is coloured red and gold with an LED light at its centre designed like the superhero's characteristic ark reactor on its robotic suit.

The LED light will show battery status and LTE signal strength through various colours.

The charging cradle for the hotspot supports Wi-Fi and LAN. Connecting KT's fixed internet at home to the cradle will change it to a free wireless Wi-Fi extension.

It can also be connected to desktops that don't support Wi-Fi to connect to the internet.

The hotspot packs a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 20 hours of continuous use. It can be used as an auxiliary battery with a cable.

It will cost 154,000 won ($137) with monthly fees of 16,500 won for 11GB data and 24,200 won for 22GB. Sales will begin on Wednesday.

The Marvel character is extremely popular in Asia. Samsung launched a limited Iron Man edition for the Galaxy S6 Edge back in 2015. LG launched X-Men editions of phones back in 2016.

Earlier this week, KT, together with LG Uplus, proposed network standards for quantum key distribution to the ITU.

The telco also applied blockchain to its network and vowed to reach 100,000 tps by next year.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

KT launches AI voice service with English support in Seoul hotel

South Korean telco KT has applied its Giga Genie AI assistant service with English language support at Novotel Ambassador Hotel in Seoul.

Samsung Q2 profit dented by low S9 sales

Samsung's chip business posted a record second-quarter profit, but poor Galaxy S9 sales have put a dent in the total, breaking the company's record streak.

South Korean telcos agree to launch 5G at the same time

South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT and local telcos SK Telecom, KT, and LG Uplus has agreed to launch 5G services at the same time to avoid unnecessary competition.

Samsung launches NB-IoT GPS smart tag

Samsung Electronics' Connect Tag is the first of its kind to use the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network and can be used to track pets, children, and personal items.

5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

As LTE networks become increasingly saturated, mobile network operators are planning for the 5G future. Here is what business professionals and mobile users need to know about 5G.