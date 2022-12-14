'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn't mean that the holiday savings are done yet. The holidays are upon us, and that means that retailers all over are discounting laptops.
While this includes big box retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, company websites can offer great options for savings, too. We've rounded up the best holiday laptop deals so you can find a laptop you or a family member will love while saving some major cash.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest laptop deals worth checking out:
Below are the best laptop deals we found. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting laptop deals we spotted at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.
This laptop is a designer's dream, featuring a metal chassis that weighs only 1.2kg for taking on the go. The 14-inch screen functions with a touchscreen for working on any kind of project. There's plenty of storage with the 512GB of SSD storage available, too.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 14-inch Full HD IPS Touchscreen | 8 GB, LPDDR4X | 512GB SSD storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Microsoft's Surface Pro 7+ differs from the standard 7 model by supporting a removable/upgradable SSD and offering up to 15 hours of battery life compared to 10.5h. Mobile broadband (4G LTE) is also an option on the 7+ model, although that's not present on this tablet-plus-keyboard cover offer, which comes in at 28% under Microsoft's list price.
Key specs: Intel 11th-generation Core 5 processor | 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 PixelSense touch screen | 16GB RAM | 256GB storage | Intel Iris Xe Graphics (integrated)
Also: The best Surface PC: Every Surface device is Windows 11-ready
Also: Surface Pro 7+ for Business: Here's what makes it different
The Razer Blade 14 is one of our picks for best gaming laptops, and according to expert Sean Jackson, delivers a 'perfect balance of power and portability'. With a powerful AMD processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, along with a 165Hz screen, it packs a lot into a 1.78kg chassis. Quality specs mean a hefty price tag, but it's available here at 23% off.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor | 14-inch 2560 x 1440, 165Hz screen | 16GB RAM | 1TB storage | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU
Also: The best gaming laptops: Top rigs for on-the-go gaming
Apple's Macbooks are perfect for the Apple enthusiast, and right now you can save $200 on the Air model with the M1 chip. It features the signature Liquid Retina Display for a bright, colorful display. Expect up to 18 hours of battery life with a charge for all-day coverage.
If you're looking for a good-value all rounder, the 15.6-inch Asus VivoBook S15 is well worth considering. This stylish Core i5-based laptop with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage was good value at its list price of $730; at $600 (17.8% off) it's even better.
Key specs: Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor | 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS screen | 8GB RAM | 512GB storage | Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics (integrated)
Here are some other holiday laptop deals happening right now at Amazon:
Here are some other holiday laptop deals happening right now at Walmart:
Here are some other holiday laptop deals happening right now at Best Buy:
Here are some top holiday deals from Lenovo, the number-one PC manufacturer worldwide in Q3 2022, happening right now:
Here are some top holiday laptop deals for Apple aficionados happening right now:
We searched for holiday laptop deals at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, and also at the websites of leading manufacturers like Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. We also used various price trackers to ensure that a claimed deal wasn't spurious.
We have concentrated on quality products from leading vendors, as discounts on these laptops are likely to be most sought-after by potential buyers.
