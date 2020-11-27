Black Friday laptop deals: Surface Pro 7, Razer Blade, more

Over the Black Friday 2020 shopping event, vendors worldwide will begin launching time-sensitive sales for a range of laptops.
Whether you're in the market for a hefty workhorse able to manage power-hungry programs, you're an illustrator that needs a device suitable for creative applications, or you want a budget-friendly replacement for a laptop on its way out for work, study, or entertainment, the Black Friday sales event -- generally taking place over the week starting November 23 -- is the perfect time of the year to grab a bargain.
Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best laptop sales currently on offer. As some products sell out and other deals expire, we will continue to update -- so make sure to come back and check for new deals as they appear.
Lenovo Yoga C940
$400 off
Over at Best Buy over the Black Friday event you can pick up a Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop for a sizeable discount. This laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 4K display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.$1,199 at Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
$230 off
Another laptop deal worth considering is the discount on offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Available for a $230 discount at Best Buy, this laptop sports a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 128GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM.$799 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion x360 [expired]
$150 off
The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is also on sale over the 2020 Black Friday event. You can grab one at Best Buy with a discount of $150. This model comes with a 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM.$599 at Best Buy
Acer Aspire 5
$260 off
Over the Black Friday sales event, Staples is offering the Acer Aspire 5 for a decent discount. This mid-range laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Ryzen processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 8GB RAM.$529 at Staples
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
$200 off
A solid option for a powerhouse gaming laptop is the Razer Blade 15. This hefty laptop, equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel i7 processor, 512GB SSD storage, and 16GB RAM, is available for a substantial discount on eBay -- as long as you are happy with a refurbished model.$1,599 at eBay
Lenovo Legion 5
$200 off
Another laptop on sale over the Black Friday period is the Lenovo Legion 5. On eBay, you can expect a discount of $200 for the device, which comes with a 15.6-inch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM.$899 at eBay
Samsung Notebook 7 [expired]
$400 off
Over at Walmart, you can snap up a Samsung Notebook 7 with a sale price tag. This premium laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM.$699 at Walmart
More Black Friday 2020 laptop deals
Here are some other noteworthy deals worth checking out:
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7,12.3-inch for $899 ($430 off) at Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch for $769.99 ($180 off) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3-inch for $999.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy
- Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2019, Silver) for $2099 ($850 off) at eBay
- HP OMEN 17 17.3-inch gaming laptop for $1299 ($350 off) at eBay
- HP Envy x360 15 for $699.99 ($100 off) at BJ's
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $399 ($130 off) at Staples
- Acer Nitro (refurbished) for $699.99 at Newegg
- ASUS ZenBook 14 for $749.99 ($150 off) at Newegg
- Intel Whitebook gaming notebook for $999 ($300 off) at Newegg
- ASUS Vivobook 15 for $699 ($250 off) at Newegg
- HP 15 15.6-inch Pavilion gaming laptop for $549.99 ($150 off) at Target
- HP 14-inch laptop, Windows 10 S Mode, for $209.99 ($170 off) at Target
- HP 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop, Windows 10 S Mode for $259.99 ($170 off) at Target
- HP Pavilion 14 for $349.99 ($280 off, pick up only) at Staples
- HP 17 notebook, 17.3-inch for $429 ($200 off) at Staples
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $999 ($300 off) at Staples
- Apple MacBook range, various models ($150 - $250 off) at Best Buy
- Apple MacBook Air, 13.3-inch ($200 - $230 off) at B&H
- Apple MacBook Pro (2019), 16-inch for $2099 ($300 off) at B&H
- MSI GL65 Leopard gaming laptop, 15.6-inch for $1099 ($300 off) at Amazon
- Acer Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop, 15.6-inch for $1399 ($400 off) at Amazon
- Razer Blade 15 Base gaming laptop 2020 model, for $1299 ($300 off) at Amazon
- LG Gram laptop, 15.6-inch for $1496 ($500 off) at Amazon
- ASUS ROG Strix G17 2020 gaming laptop for $1399 ($300 off) at Amazon
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for $499+ ($200 off) at Dell
- Alienware m15 R2 gaming laptop for $2199+ ($1250 off) at Dell
Expired deals:
- Lenovo Yoga C740 2-in-1 15.6-inch for $899.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy [expired]
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch for $899.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy [expired]
- Microsoft Surface laptop 3,13.5-inch for $799.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy [expired]
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch laptop for $399 ($100 off) at Walmart [expired]
- Acer Nitro for $849 ($200 off) at Walmart [expired]
- Dell Latitude 3000 2-in-1 notebook for $994 ($480 off) at Amazon
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch for $1199 ($399 off) at Amazon
- ASUS Tuf A17 gaming laptop for $849.99 ($150 off) at Newegg [out of stock]
