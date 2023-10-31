'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Last chance to grab this 1TB lifetime cloud storage subscription for only $120
No one wants to be on the receiving end of faulty tech. That's why it's important to backup your important files, photos, and videos in case of an accident. And cloud storage is an easy way to provide a second layer of security to your personal documents.
If you aren't already backing up your devices to the cloud, now is a good time to start with a lifetime subscription to 1TB of storage with Koofr, just $120 with coupon code KOOFR. This deal ends after today, Oct. 31.
Pay once and get 1TB of storage for life
Other platforms may charge a monthly or yearly fee for such a large amount of storage, but Koofr allows you to pay just once and keep your access for life. A 1TB capacity is likely enough to cover your storage needs for life if you are an average tech user, since up to 250,000 photos, 500 hours of video, and 6.5 million document pages, give or take, can be stored on 1TB.
Koofr also offers users seamless compatibility. Upload any file type and size, whether it's pictures, videos, audio, MS Office docs, or coding documents, and access your Koofr account from any web or mobile device.
There's even more to love about Koofr: duplicate file finder, encryption without tracking, advanced file management tools, and simple integration with other cloud accounts.
Any day is a good day to back-up your online life via the cloud. Grab a lifetime subscription to Koofr 1TB cloud storage when you enter code KOOFR at checkout for $120 now.