Last chance to save up to $1,500 on new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 phones - here's how

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is last year's model. June Wan/ZDNET

New Samsung Galaxy phones, watches, and even a smart ring are on the way -- and if you reserve one now, you'll get $50 to spend on Samsung's website (which can be applied to any new device) and up to $1,500 off when you preorder a new Galaxy device, likely a phone. This deal is open from now until Wednesday, July 10, the day of Samsung's Unpacked event -- so as of this publishing, you have less than 24 hours left to take advantage.

Reserving a device on Samsung.com will also allow you to enter for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.

Samsung's Unpacked event will be held on July 10 in Paris. While Samsung has not shared what new products it will announce, early leaks suggest the company will unveil a new Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone, Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring smart ring, and more.

In a release, Samsung said the event would focus on "the next frontier of Galaxy AI," its generative AI tool, which would be infused into the latest Galaxy Z series as well as the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem.

The company did not specify how you can qualify for the $1,500 off on a new device, although we're guessing it involves trading in other eligible devices.

Samsung also has a deal on Galaxy Watch 6 models, including bundles with the Pixel Buds 2 Pro.

