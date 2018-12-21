Last-minute deals: $70 off Philips Hue Color, $179 Chromebook, and digital e-card sales

The holidays are mere days away, so it's nearly impossible to get items delivered on time at this point, but you do have a couple options available.

Whether you're looking for a work gadget, something for your home office, a gift for your boss before you take off for the week, or just interested in tech deals in general, here are a few things we've found to help you out this holiday season.

Best last-minute deals

If you tend to procrastinate and do all your holiday shopping at the very last minute, this is a guide for you.

Walmart Pick-Up Today Deals

Walmart is offering a selection of items that, if your order online by 4pm local time on Dec. 23, you can pick them up on Christmas Eve until 5pm. You can shop the sale from here, but here's a few of the best discounts we've spotted:

Best Buy Fast Store Pickup Deals

Best Buy is another retailer offering last-second savings. It's promising that if you order online by 5pm local time on Dec. 24, your goods will be ready in one hour with fast store pickup. Better yet, many of its Black Friday deals are still available:

Target Free Order Pickup Deals

Target is beating both Best Buy and Walmart, letting you order until 6pm on Dec. 24.

Digital Gift Deals

Don't have time to get to a store and don't want to pay extreme shipping costs? Consider a digital gift. They're easy to buy and arrive instantly. Here are a few worth checking out:

Amazon Digital Day 2018 Deals

Check out Amazon's Digital Day sale here -- we got a sneak peek at the deals.

It's happening Dec. 28, but it's a great way to save on apps, software, games, audiobooks, ebooks, and more on Amazon.com. If you waited too long to get something for a co-worker, one of these digital deals could be your best option.

