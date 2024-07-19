'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Learn a new language with over 50% off a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone
Summer is the perfect time to catch up on language learning. This deal on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone gives you access to lessons in 25 different languages for $152 (reg. $399) with code SAVENOW. You'll begin with matching images to words then move on to the interactive lessons covering basic conversations such as ordering things, shopping and more.
From there, the platform's proprietary TruAccent speech-recognition technology offers instant feedback to help improve your accent. You'll soon advance to comfortably sharing your opinions or having discussions about pop culture.
Whether you're hoping to switch careers, get promoted, become a digital nomad or just make a bit of extra cash, developing new skills is the way to make that happen. And now you can do that with self-paced courses whenever and wherever you please.
Get this Rosetta Stone deal while it's on sale for $152 with code SAVENOW.