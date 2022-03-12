Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Learn the world's most poplular programming language with this $50 course bundle

Python is now the world's most popular programming language and you can learn it in your own time.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Python is the world's most popular programming language, and if you've ever wanted to learn how to code, it's a great place to start. Python is a relatively easy language to learn, given its straightforward syntax. Still, its general-use nature and enormous scalability make it especially powerful and valuable to know in the modern workplace.

Want to learn Python? Check out The Complete Python Programming Certification Bundle. This 12-course bundle gives you beginner-to-advanced training from some of the web's leading instructors. You'll start from the absolute basics, use hands-on training to elevate your skill level and eventually start coding Python programs like a pro.

This bundle features courses by expert programmers and instructors such as Minerva Singh, a data scientist who uses Python for spatial analysis, and Ardit Sulce, the founder of PythonHow who has collaborated with companies such as Swiss in-Terra, Center for Conservation Geography, and Rapid Intelligence. 

Starting out, you'll understand how Python works and explore some of its many use cases. You'll learn how to work with strings, variables and other Python elements and learn how to flow control processing. As you build your skills, you'll create ten apps from scratch, including a name generator, a website URL timed blocker, a web map generator, a GUI-based desktop application and more. Through these examples, you'll get familiar with Python add-ons like Flask, Tkinter, Numpy and Folium.

The Complete Python Programming Certification Bundle

$49.99 at ZDNet Academy

The more you progress, you'll get up to speed using Python for a variety of purposes like scraping data, computer vision and automating tasks. You'll explore data analysis and visualization with programs like NumPy and Pandas, delve into deep learning with Keras and PyTorch, learn how to process images and much more. It's a comprehensive overview of everything Python can do once you've mastered it and serves as an excellent jumping-off point for a Python education.

Start your coding journey with Python. Right now, the Complete Python Programming Certification Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $49.99, a fraction of what you'd pay for an in-person course.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

Related