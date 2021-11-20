Learn to code by creating code with hands-on and project-based courses for only $44.99

StackCommerce

If you've always wanted to break into a lucrative tech career, now is the perfect time for it, and the training will be a lot easier than you imagined. Because The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle has 15 self-paced courses covering a variety of marketable skills and they're all jam-packed with marketable skills you'll be learning hands-on, instead of listening to professors drone on and on. Best of all, the bundle is on sale for only $44.99.

Novices can get a real feel for the basics of the web with "Build Responsive Real World Websites with HTML5 & CSS3," which is a real crowd favorite: Students rated it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Instructor Jonas Schmedtmann worked his way through a master's degree in engineering building websites, so he's got lots of expertise to share.

Move on to Python, the easiest programming language to learn and one of the most in-demand, with "The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Applications". Or check out Java, in "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC Course 2021". Learn about mobile apps for iOS in "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 13" or cover the whole gamut in "The Complete 2022 Web Developer Bootcamp: Build 15 Projects", which includes HTML5, CSS3, mobile, APIs and more.

No experience is necessary for "C++: Master C++ with Step-By-Step Examples for Beginners" or "2022 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp." Or start from scratch and become a pro in JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp 2022." Follow up with "Develop & Publish a Google Chrome Extension," which requires some JavaScript experience.

Your JavaScript experience will also get you into the exciting blockchain and crypto world with "Create Your First DApp on Ethereum: A Concise Tutorial" and "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript."

You'll need some programming fundamentals for "Google Go Programming for Beginners (Golang)." Database courses include "AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate: Complete Course," "SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes!" and "Fullstack Web Development: Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases."

All courses include certifications to help you snag a hot job.

Don't miss this chance to learn how to code hands-on, grab The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle while it's on sale for just $44.99.