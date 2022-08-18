'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Lenovo's doorbuster sales ahead of Labor Day have some deals not to be missed, including $1,930, or 67% off, a high-end ThinkPad X1 tablet.
Now available for only $949 in comparison to an estimated retail value of $2,879, this hybrid tablet should be considered if you are looking for a future-proof machine suitable for remote work, travel, and entertainment.
However, this is not the only deal worth considering while the Lenovo sale is active. The technology giant is offering substantial discounts on products, including tablets, laptops, headphones, smartphones, backpacks, microphones, and more.
Students and teachers can enjoy an extra $100 off by using the code BTS2022.
Take a look at the best Lenovo doorbuster deals below. Ahead of Labor Day, other vendors are also offering excellent deals on tech ranging from laptops to home appliances, and we've also created helpful guides to help you navigate the deals on offer.
Our top pick during Lenovo's doorbuster is the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet. As with many laptops and tablets, you can choose entry, mid-, or premium specifications when you upgrade to a new device, and this one happens to come with future-proof specifications. These include an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro (1.90GHz, up to 4.20GHz with Turbo Boost), Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD storage, front and rear cameras, fingerprint reader, and a 13" QHD+ (3000 x 2000) IPS touchscreen display.
The rugged, military-grade tested device can be used as a typical tablet and includes a kickstand, and also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro stylus.
Use the eCoupon THINKPADDEAL1.
If you want a larger model and would prefer a laptop over a hybrid tablet, the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 might be for you. This laptop sports a 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor (3.20GHz up to 4.70GHz), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.
Use the eCoupon LEGIONDEALS35.
Also on sale during Lenovo's doorbuster event is the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. This hybrid laptop comes with a 14.0 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor (2.10GHz, up to 4.00GHz), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, AMD Radeon Graphics, and a 360-degree hinge.
Use the eCoupon IDEALASTCHANCE.
An affordable monitor is also on sale during the doorbuster event. This Lenovo monitor comes with a 27" VA panel, AMD FreeSync for smoother transitions, and an adjustable stand. HDMI and VGA ports are included.
Use the eCoupon SCHOOLGEAR.