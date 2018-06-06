Lenovo outlines smart office hardware, software lineup led by ThinkSmart Hub

Lenovo is launching its first volley into the smart office market with the launch of products designed for meeting rooms.

The company showcased its ThinkSmart Hub 700 at the Infocomm 2018 conference. Lenovo outlined a bundle of hardware and software that aims to connect multiple devices, sense participants and pair their devices and seamlessly integrate collaboration platforms such as Skype for Business, Zoom and BlueJeans.

As previously reported, Lenovo was planning for a smart office push in 2018. Enterprises have spent heavily on open floor plans, snacks and furniture, but have largely ignored technology upgrades and optimization until now. Smart office deployments, however, have more folks at the buying table, which now includes IT, HR and facilities.

In addition to hardware, Lenovo is providing the ThinkSmart Software Platform, which is a management console for room, client and administrator experiences.

Like rival HP, Lenovo is aiming to bridge from laptops to broader smart office platforms.

Lenovo also outlined an all-in-one device called the ThinkSmart Hub 500, which is designed for Skype room systems.