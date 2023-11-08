'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Less ads, more security: Get this $17 AdGuard lifetime subscription for 9 devices
In the modern digital age, where intrusive advertisements not only disrupt our workflow and entertainment but also pose a risk of malicious content, an effective ad blocker is not just a convenience -- it's practically a necessity.
And, with AdGuard, it's now more affordable than ever. Right now through November 16, get a lifetime subscription to the family plan that covers up to nine devices for $17 now.
AdGuard provides a clutter-free and all around more pleasant online experience.
For one, of course you'll be saying goodbye to the annoyance of banners, pop-ups, and video ads that plague your personal and work devices. Sometimes, these ads also contain malicious content that threatens your privacy or your computer's hardware safety. But, with AdGuard, you can worry a little less about all of that.
More reasons to love AdGuard: It works to secure your privacy from trackers and activity analyzers and helps you avoid phishing websites. In a world where these concerns will likely only grow more prominent, it would be great to secure more peace of mind now and enjoy it for years to come.
An ad blocker you can keep for life with a one-time payment
With AdGuard's family plan, you can enable protection on up to nine iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices simultaneously. And, perhaps the greatest part, you'll never be asked to make additional payments after your initial purchase. Welcome to an online world that's void of ads and some privacy concerns.
Get your lifetime subscription to AdGuard's family plan while it's on sale through Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.