LG and Luxoft launch joint venture Alluto for webOS Auto

LG Electronics and Luxoft, a subsidiary of DXC Technology, on Thursday announced the launch of their joint venture called Alluto, which will offer connected car solutions based on the webOS Auto platform.

The California-based Alluto will focus on the commercialisation of digital cockpit, in-vehicle infotainment, passenger-seat entertainment, and ride-hailing systems, the pair said.

The latest version of the Linux-based platform, webOS Auto 2.0, was released in December 2020. It offers support for Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and LG ThinQ, as well as enhanced head unit functionality.

Multimedia processing, multi-display control, connectivity, and security components of the customisable and scalable platform will offer improved comfort and convenience to passengers and drivers, and allow OEMs to create their own user experience, the pair claimed.

An official launch event for Alluto will take place online at 8:00am PDT, March 15 on its website.

"With Alluto, carmakers can now tap into the vibrant webOS ecosystem from the edge to cloud and have a new, powerful alternative to innovate and differentiate future mobility experiences," LG Electronics CTO IP Park said in a statement.

Luxoft CEO Dmitry Loschinin said: "DXC Luxoft will lead the deployment of webOS Auto platform in production-ready systems in automotive by contributing its global delivery network and its engineering at-scale delivery organisation."

"Combining webOS with the industry-leading technology of Luxoft and DXC represents an unprecedented offering and resource for the automotive market," added Adam Woolway, CEO of Alluto.

Meanwhile, last month, LG announced that it would license its webOS TV platform to other TV brands. Over 20 TV manufacturers, including RCA, Ayonz and Konka, have joined the partnership.

In December, the South Korean company said it would form a joint venture with Magna International that manufactures components for electric cars.

Related Coverage