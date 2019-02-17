LG to launch 'attachable dual-screen' with G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ

(Image: LG)

LG Electronics will unveil a new flip-cover display, alongside the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ smartphones, at Mobile World Congress, the company's mobile boss said.

The attachable flip-cover type display will be for the V50 ThinQ, and attaching it will effectively create a "dual screen" phone.

While the South Korean tech giant will not be unveiling a foldable phone at the event, Bongsuk Kwon, who heads both mobile and TVs at LG, had told reporters during a press event in Seoul that it had the technology to make one, but demand for such a device remains uncertain.

"We believe dual display form factor will be sufficient to experience 5G and decided not to," Kwon said. "LG Electronics already showed off a rollable TV at CES. Rollable is a technology ahead of foldable."

"We will decide whether to launch a foldable phone after we see customer and market reactions to the product," he added.

LG is planning to hold a press event on February 24 at Barcelona, which Kwon had earlier confirmed would be when the G8 ThinQ and 5G-enabled V50 ThinQ devices are unveiled.

The G8 ThinQ will have a 3D sensor made by Infineon that will improve the front camera and enable a new hand gesture feature.

The V50 ThinQ will have a new vapour chamber to better dissipate heat and is a strong candidate to become the first 5G phone to be launched in the US and South Korea.

It will also unveil new models for its mid-tier Q and K series at the trade show.

Compatriot Samsung, which is holding its own media event in San Francisco, has opted for a different strategy and will launch a foldable phone alongside its new Galaxy S10 smartphones.

