LG V40, iPhone XR, Pixel 3, new iPad coming (MobileTechRoundup show #449)

Kevin and I both picked up the Apple iPhone XR so shared some initial thoughts while I also have been testing out the LG V40, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3 XL.

for The Mobile Gadgeteer

Kevin and I were saddened to hear that our former co-host and ZDNet contributor, James Kendrick, passed away last month so we opened MobileTechRoundup show #449 recalling some times we spent with James over the past decade. We followed those thoughts up with mobile tech as it has been a busy October.

  • We lost a friend and former co-host last month: James Kendrick
  • First 48 hours with the iPhone XR
  • A few potential iPhone XR apps to add portrait mode for non-humans
  • Pixel 3 and 3XL thoughts, plus amazing Night Sight photos
  • LG V40 early impressions
  • Time saver: Custom links for new Google Docs
  • Matt is enjoying his matte black Surface Pro 6
  • Apple event this week: What to expect, such as new iPad Pros with USB Type-C
  • Samsung working with Google to get Android on folding tablet/phone
  • Chrome OS 70 Stable is the version that will kickstart Chrome tablets
  • If you're planning to buy a Pixel Slate, which one should you get?

Running time: 94 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 108MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

