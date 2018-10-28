LG V40, iPhone XR, Pixel 3, new iPad coming (MobileTechRoundup show #449)

Kevin and I were saddened to hear that our former co-host and ZDNet contributor, James Kendrick, passed away last month so we opened MobileTechRoundup show #449 recalling some times we spent with James over the past decade. We followed those thoughts up with mobile tech as it has been a busy October.
- We lost a friend and former co-host last month: James Kendrick
- First 48 hours with the iPhone XR
- A few potential iPhone XR apps to add portrait mode for non-humans
- Pixel 3 and 3XL thoughts, plus amazing Night Sight photos
- LG V40 early impressions
- Time saver: Custom links for new Google Docs
- Matt is enjoying his matte black Surface Pro 6
- Apple event this week: What to expect, such as new iPad Pros with USB Type-C
- Samsung working with Google to get Android on folding tablet/phone
- Chrome OS 70 Stable is the version that will kickstart Chrome tablets
- If you're planning to buy a Pixel Slate, which one should you get?
Running time: 94 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 108MB)
