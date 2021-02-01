Libgcrypt developers release urgent update to tackle severe vulnerability

The developers of Libgcrypt have issued an urgent update to tackle a critical vulnerability reported in a recent version of the software.

Libgcrypt is an open source cryptographic library and GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG) module. While the code can be used independently, Libgcrypt relies on the library GnuPG 'libgpg-error'.

Version 1.9.0 of the software was released on January 19. On Thursday, Google Project Zero researcher Tavis Ormandy publicly disclosed the existence of a "heap buffer overflow in libgcrypt due to an incorrect assumption in the block buffer management code."

"Just decrypting some data can overflow a heap buffer with attacker-controlled data, no verification or signature is validated before the vulnerability occurs," Ormandy said. "I believe this is easily exploitable."

The researcher passed on his findings to libgcrypt developers. As soon as the report was received, the team published an immediate notice for users, "[Announce] [urgent] Stop using Libgcrypt 1.9.0!".

In the advisory, principal GnuPG developer Werner Koch asked users to stop using version 1.9.0, which as a new release had begun to be adopted by projects including Fedora 34 and Gentoo.

A new version of libgcrypt, version 1.9.1, was released in a matter of hours that addressed the severe vulnerability, of which a CVE number is yet to be assigned.

In an analysis of the vulnerability, cryptographer Filippo Valsorda suggested that the bug was caused by memory safety issues in C and may be related to efforts to defend against timing side-channel attacks.

Users that upgraded to libgcrypt 1.9.0 are urged to download the patched version as quickly as possible.

"Exploiting this bug is simple and thus immediate action for 1.9.0 users is required," the developers say.

