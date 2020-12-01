Linux Foundation's entry-level IT administrator certification is open for enrollment

New to technology and want to get an IT job that doesn't end in help desk hell or technician torture? You should check into The Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA), the new entry-level IT certification offering from the nonprofit, open-source powerhouse The Linux Foundation.

To get the LFCA, you must pass an exam made up of 60 multiple-choice questions. It will test your knowledge of fundamental IT concepts for an entry-level IT position in the age of cloud computing. This includes Linux, software application installation and management, hardware installation, use of the shell and basic programming, basic networking functions, and security best practices. The exam is taken remotely with a live proctor monitoring via webcam and screen sharing.

Specifically, you'll be tested on

· Linux Fundamentals (20%)

· System Administration Fundamentals (20%)

· Cloud Computing Fundamentals (20%)

· Security Fundamentals (16%)

· DevOps Fundamentals (16%)

· Supporting Applications and Developers (8%)

To get ready for the exam, there are several free edX Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) you'll find helpful. These free classes include Introduction to Linux, Introduction to Cloud Infrastructure Technologies, and Introduction to DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering.

If you pass the exam, you'll be ready to start finding an entry-level job. And, with this certification under your belt, you can start working toward the intermediate Linux Foundation Certified SysAdmin (LFCS) and advanced Linux Foundation Certified Engineer (LFCE) certifications.



Why bother? Because, as The Linux Foundation's 2020 Open Source Jobs Report found, 93% of hiring managers are having difficulty filling open source roles, and this certification aims to help you get in the door.



"Countless individuals around the world would love to move into an IT career, but they do not know where to start," said Clyde Seepersad, The Linux Foundation's SVP and general manager of training & certification "This certification will provide an onramp to this type of career that is attainable by those without existing experience."



The LFCA exam is available for enrollment now, with the ability to schedule an exam becoming available on January 15, 2021. Through December 8, 2020, the exam is discounted 40% with code CYBERSALE40 during The Linux Foundation's Cyber Monday sale. Normally, the exam costs $300, but with the discount code, it will only be $180.

This will be money well spent in getting your start towards a modern Linux and cloud-based IT job. Good luck.

Related Stories: