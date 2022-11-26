Black Friday has come and gone but you can still snag the year's best deals on tech. Currently, we're seeing tons of Black Friday-still-available discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Black Friday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Black Friday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Black Friday deals into categories.
Latest Black Friday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
11:30 am ET
- Samsung 32 inch Odyssey Curved Monitor for $270 (save $80) on Amazon
- Vitamix 6500 Blender for $399 (save $200) at Walmart
11:15 am ET
- Samsung 49 inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for $900 (save $500) on Amazon
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones for $350 (save $50) on Amazon
11am ET
- Amazon Fire HD tablet for $75 (save $75) at Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite essentials bundle for $172 (save $98) at Amazon
10:45am ET
- Sony Alpha a7 II full-frame mirrorless video camera for $1,000 (save $600) at Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 for $832 (save $268) at Amazon
- Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 1i for $250 (save $200) at Amazon
10:30am ET
- Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop for $1,899 (save $650) at Dell
- Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop for $850 (save $400) at Dell
- Sennheiser Bluetooth wireless headphones for $70 (save $50) at Amazon
10:15am ET
- Dell Precision 5570 Workstation for $2,329 (save $2,333) at Dell
- iPhone 14 Pro for free with trade-in and new line (save $999) at Verizon
10:00am ET
- HeimVision outdoor wi-fi security camera for $27 (save $13) at Walmart
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) + Philips Hue smart bulbs (2-pack) for $40 (save $51) at Amazon
9:45am ET
- Monster sound-reactive multicolor LED lights 5-pc kit for $20 (save $26) at Walmart
- EF Ecoflow portable power station for $799 (save $600) at Amazon
- Lightning deal: LE solar motion-activated floodlights for $30 (save $15) at Amazon
9:30am ET
- Samsung Galaxy S22 unlocked smartphone for $598 (save $202) at Amazon
- HP video projector + Roku express + 84" screen for $137 (save $22) at Walmart
Best Black Friday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Sharp 65-inch 4K smart Roku TV for $300 (save $300) at Best Buy
- Toshiba 43" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $239 (save $90) at Amazon
- LG NANO75 Series 43" smart TV for $346 (save $78) at Amazon
- LG 75-inch Class UP7300PUC LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $570 (save $230) at Best Buy
- Hisense 40-inch LED smart TV for $100 (save $150) at Best Buy
- TCL 55-inch QLED 4K smart Google TV for $200 (save $230) at Best Buy
Best Black Friday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals for Black Friday.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Asus VivoBook S 14X OLED 14.5-inch laptop for $699 (save $400) at Newegg
- Laptop, notebook riser stand, Prime members only, for $15 (save $14) at Amazon
- HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $480 (save $320) at Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Gen 5 (11") laptop for $189 (eCoupon THINKBIGNOW) at Lenovo
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop for $1348 (save $2021) at Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $100 (save $450) at Samsung
- Acer Chromebook Spin 514 2-in-1 Laptop for $330 (save $220) at Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB, Ryzen 5 5625U) for $509 (save $380) at eBay
Best Black Friday tablet deals
Black Friday is the biggest shopping time of the year, but gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of stores to get the best deals. Now, you can get discounts on anything online. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Black Friday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch Tablet with 32GB Storage for $100 (save $60) at Target
Best Black Friday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- PlayStation 5 digital edition God of War: Ragnarok bundle for $459 at Walmart
- Philips 346E2CUAE 34 inch Curved Frameless Monitor
Best Black Friday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Ring Video Doorbell for $60 (save $40) at Amazon
- Get a free Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot (3rd-gen) when you buy a Christmas tree at Amazon
- Lightning deal: eufy by Anker, Handheld HomeVac H30 Infinity for $129 (save $90) at Amazon
- Petcube Cam for $30 (save $20) at Amazon
- Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum for $99 (save $150) at Walmart
- Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact for $349 (save $200) at Home Depot
- Blink wireless outdoor security camera 5-pack for $190 (save $190) at Lowe's
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $175 (save $105) from Target
- Nespresso VertuoPlus for $118 (save $52) at Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa for $20 (save $50) at Lenovo
- Electric height-adjustable standing desk for $187 (save $112) at Amazon
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router for $90 (save $49) at Amazon
- GE CYNC Smart Wire-Free Motion Sensor for $14 (save $10) at Amazon
- Samsung Jet 60 Cordless Vacuum for $159 (save $141) at Amazon
- Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk for $137.50 (save $112.50) with promo code 'FLEXISPOT' at Amazon
Best Black Friday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Black Friday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Save 80% on a new Philo TV subscription with code THANKS
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 (save $15) at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $24 (save $24) at Amazon
- Paramount+ annual subscription for $50 (save $50) at Paramount
Best Black Friday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Black Friday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom)
- Skullcandy SESH EVO True Wireless earbuds, refurbished, for $13 (save $27) at eBay
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $79 (save $52) at Walmart
- JBL Quantum 600 wireless over-ear headset for $50 (save $100) at Woot
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N for $68 (save $82) at Amazon
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with 4 free months of Apple Music for $150
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $150 (save $100) at Target
- Bang and Olfusen Beoplay portable over-ear headphones for $324 (save $175) at Best Buy
- Sony MDRL-Z7M2 premium hi-res headphones for $600 (save $300) at Sony
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $142 (save $58) at Wellbots
Best Black Friday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) smartphone for $949 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 for $570 (save $1350) at Samsung
Best Black Friday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple Watch magnetic charging cable for $15 (save $14) at Amazon
- Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch for $197 (save $102) at Wellbots
- Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 40mm) smartwatch for $149 (save $130) at Walmart
Best Black Friday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday is here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Portable Bluetooth PA speaker system for $127 (save $31, Prime members only) at Amazon
- LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $350 (save $350) at Best Buy
- Lightning Deal: TREBLAB HD77 Blue - Premium Bluetooth Portable Speaker for $72 (save $48) at Amazon
More Black Friday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Theragun Prime electric gun massager for $198 (save $100) at Amazon
- Lightning deal: 30000mAh power bank for $24 (save $16) at Amazon
- Samsung 980 PRO 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 Internal SSD with Heatsink for $120 (save $60) at Adorama
- Avantrek Macrover 11 eBike for $790 (save $310) at Newegg
- Rosewill automatic pet feeder for $45 (save $45) at Newegg
- Bugatti Electric Scooter for $998 (save $202) at Wellbots with code BUGATTIBF
- iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum, refurbished, for $329 (save $520) at eBay
- HP DeskJet all-in-one printer, instant ink for $79 (save $45) at Dell
- HP FHD monitor for $114 (save $95) at Dell
- HP USB-C G5 Essential dock for $149 (save $80) at Dell
- Razer Kiyo Pro streaming webcam for $87 (save $112) at Amazon
- Western Digital 1TB WD Green Internal SSD Solid State Drive for $64 (save $45) at Amazon
- Logitech for Creators StreamCam for $100 (save $70) at Amazon
- Seagate 16TB HDD enterprise hard drive for $179 (save $100) at Amazon
- Loupedeck Live streaming, editing deck for $229 (save $40) at Amazon
- Lightning Deal: 3 Channel Dash Cam Front and Rear Inside for $64 (save $16) at Amazon
- Element 32-inch QHD IPS Monitor with $25 Visa Prepaid Card for $139 (save $185) at Office Depot
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021) + Echo Auto (1st Gen) for $35 (save $99) at Amazon
- Samsung 980 PRO SSD 2TB for $180 (save $200) at Amazon
- Amazon Basics Kids Ear-Protection Noise Earmuffs for $5 (save $6) at Amazon
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even early sales that start in October.
And don't forget there's Cyber Monday!
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
Want to find more deals?
