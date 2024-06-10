Live updates: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2024, including iOS 18, Siri, AI, and more

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is already shaping up to be one of the company's biggest events in decades. The opening keynote, which is taking place right now, is focused almost entirely on the buzzword we can't stop talking about -- artificial intelligence.

Trailing behind major players like OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft, Apple today is unveiling a slew of AI features spread across the company's most popular operating systems. While AI is the event's main focus, Apple executives are also expected to announce this year's software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and Vision Pro.

If you can't tune in for the two-hour-long event, ZDNET has you covered. Here's a complete breakdown of all the announcements at WWDC as they come.

New hand controls in VisionOS 2 Screenshot by Nina Raemont/ZDNET

VisionOS 2

Apple unveiled the first major upgrade to its recently released VisionOS: VisionOS 2.

In Vision OS 2, Photos gets an upgrade that allows users to create Spatial Photos with added depth from photos already in their camera rolls.

Spatial Personas in the Photos app lets users view photos together, creating a more shared experience.

VisionOS 2 also supports new hand motion commands , allowing users to access some settings more easily. For example, users can open their hands and tap to reach the home screen or turn their wrists to see the battery level.

Users who mirror their MacOS to their Vision Pro will soon get new sizes, including ultrawide monitor view .

The Vision Pro will also include train support for travel mode, making working during your commute easier.

Developers will be able to create Spatial Apps with more ease due to new frameworks and APIs.

Apple is partnering with Blackmagic to make it easier to make Immersive Videos.



Screenshot by Nina Raemont/ZDNET

iOS 18

iPhone and iPad users will be able to customize their home screen further by placing apps wherever they'd like on the screen, as opposed to the usual fixed grid. App icon colors will also be customizable, allowing users to make apps any color they want or even match their home screen. Users can also change app icons to dark mode.

After five years of remaining untouched, the Control Center received several upgrades, including the ability to customize its toggles , like for flashlight, screen recording, calculator, auto-rotate, screen mirroring, and more, by tapping, holding, and rearranging. The Control Center toggle will also feature different pages with completely customizable controls for users. Developers can also create controls for their apps.

Apple also added privacy options, including the ability to lock an app , which requires users to authenticate with FaceID or passcode before accessing the app. Users can also hide an app , which makes it disappear from the home screen to a hidden part of their app library.

Messages received several upgrades. Tapbacks , the feature that allows users to react to messages by holding them down, was upgraded to feature different colors and include emojis. Users can add text effects to specific phrases or words instead of the entire phrase. Lastly, users will be able to schedule messages.

iPhone 14 and later models will have a new Messages via Satellite feature, which allows users to send messages via satellite when they don't have Wi-Fi or cellular service.

The Mail app will automatically categorize emails, a feature that will be available later this year.

The Wallet app now allows users to tap phones together to exchange Apple Cash without requiring them to exchange personal information like phone numbers.

The Journal app will now show more statistics and insights , including how many entries you've had this year, how many days you journaled, and more.

There is a new Game Mode for iPhone, meant to help gamers optimize their gaming experience. This includes minimizing background activity and using more responsive accessories, such as controllers.

The Photos app got what Apple dubbed its "biggest redesign ever," featuring a cleaner design and an improved search.

Apple reiterated that RCS support will be coming to the iPhone.

The Calendar app can now pull from the Reminders app for a more seamless overview of your schedule.

Screenshot by Nina Raemont/ZDNET

AirPods

AirPods Pro are getting voice isolation to enhance call quality in noisier environments.

You can now nod or shake your head "yes" or "no" when responding to Siri.

Apple is also releasing a Personalized Spatial Audio API for game developers to build around the AirPods' audio technology.

tvOS 18

When you watch an Apple TV show or movie, the new Insights section on tvOS will include additional information such as actor names and music titles. You can then easily add those music titles to your Apple Music playlist.

Apple added support for 21:9 formatting for viewing widescreen films.

tvOS will also feature a redesigned Apple Fitness+ experience, with enhanced dialogue, improved subtitles, and new AppleTV screen savers.

WatchOS 11

The new Training Mode allows users to get insights into how the intensity of their workouts is impacting their performance in the long run.

The new Vitals app will give users a quick look at their most important health metrics. If something seems out of the ordinary, users will receive pings alerting them of the anomaly.

Cycle tracking is getting upgraded to better suit pregnancy, showing gestational age, and more.

Smart Stack is also getting more intelligent, now able to automatically add widgets when needed and more.

iPadOS 18

The update will feature a redesigned tab bar and side bar , which users can customize to showcase their favorite apps and access the most important sections of an app. You can also long-tap the bar to move it around.

Shareplay will allow users to remotely control someone else's iPad or iPhone and share drawings on their screens.

In a long-awaited release, iPads will now have a calculator app for the first time, complete with the same interface as the one currently found on iPhones. Plus, you can use it with the Apple Pencil through a new Math Notes experience, which allows users to write expressions that the calculator app will solve for you once you type the equal sign.

Handwriting in Notes also got an upgrade with Smart Script , which refines users' writing to make it more legible while keeping the authenticity of the user's handwriting style. The feature can even match copied and pasted text to the user's handwriting. Spell check is also still compatible with it.

iPadOS 18 supports screen-sharing via SharePlay and the same Control Center customizations and emoji Tapbacks found in iOS 18.

MacOS 15/Sequoia

Apple unveiled MacOS Sequoia, which will feature many of the new features that were added to iOS and iPadOS.

The new iPhone mirroring capability on Mac allows users to experience their phone almost entirely from their Mac. For example, iPhone notifications will now be available on Mac, allowing users to interact with them and open corresponding apps, though the iPhone itself will appear locked.

Video meetings are also getting an upgrade, with new backgrounds and previews that allow you to see what you are about to share before sharing it.

Apple launched its take on password management services with its own Passwords app .

The AI summarization tool will live in Safari to help users process content like web pages and articles more efficiently. Safari will also assist users in discovering more helpful information about a page they are browsing when relevant, such as directions.

Apple also launched a new Viewer experience, which does for video what Reader does for text.

Apple Intelligence

Finally mentioning generative AI, Apple unveiled what it calls its new " personal intelligence" system under the name Apple Intelligence. The release puts generative models at the heart of the ecosystem of Apple devices.

With Apple Intelligence, your iPhone can prioritize notifications to ensure you only get notified when it's crucial throughout your day.

The release includes writing tools that leverage AI, including rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text features available across mail, keynotes, third-party apps, and more.

Users can now create personalized images in the photo library, including sketches, illustrations, and animations. This feature is available in Messages, Apps, Freeform, Keynote, and Pages.

Apple Intelligence can tap into tools and carry out tasks on your behalf , such as "Show me all the photos," "Play the podcast," or "Pull the files that my coworker shared with me last week."

Because it's grounded in your personal information and context, and can retrieve data from across your apps and reference the content on your screen, Apple Intelligence is positioned to be your personal assistant .

Apple emphasized the safety and privacy precautions built into Apple Intelligence, particularly for on-device intelligence processing. The company touted the security of Apple's silicon, A17 Pro, and its M family of chips (M1, M2, M3, and M4).

For tasks that are too large for on-device processing and need to be completed into the cloud, Apple unveiled Private Cloud Compute, which protects users' privacy by running on servers specially created using Apple Silicon. When users make requests, Apple Intelligence first tests on-device capability, but calls on Private Cloud Compute if the task requires more compute power. Apple reiterated that user data is never stored or sold to external parties.