iOS 17's Live Voicemail lets you read a voicemail in real time

At Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple unveiled a new feature in iOS 17 called Live Voicemail that could change the game of screening calls.

Live Voicemail lets you listen to the voicemail as someone leaves it live, without having to pick up the call. You'll even be able to see a transcription of the call on your screen.

Apple

While iOS and Google Voice already offer voicemail transcripts, Live Voicemail stands out in that it translates the voicemail live, and you can decide to pick up the phone in the middle of the voicemail if it does turn out to be important.

The feature is time-saving and convenient, as you won't have to wait for a voicemail to be completed before listening to it if you're someone who likes to screen your calls, and can pick up instead of having to call back. It'll also be useful to see if an unknown number is something important or is just another spam call.

Other features coming to iOS 17 include customizable contact posters, a new journal app, a StandBy charging mode, and more. The new OS is expected to be available this September.