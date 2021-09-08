Lorex Security Systems review

When shopping for a home security system, many users want high-quality security cameras so they can ensure their home is protected at any time. That's exactly what Lorex security systems do -- it specializes in high-quality video surveillance.

Lorex has many options to choose from. It offers indoor, outdoor, and doorbell cameras, and customers can choose between a wired or wireless system. When comparing Lorex to other providers, we considered factors like the monthly price, equipment cost, contracts, customer satisfaction, and installation.

Lorex specializes in offering high-quality security cameras to keep your home safe. Lorex doesn't require any long-term contracts or monthly subscription fees -- it's solely DIY monitoring. While this will be a plus for many customers, it might be less preferable for people who want to pay for professional monitoring. That being said, its cameras are all fully compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning users can integrate them with their existing smart homes.

Pros:

No monthly fees : Unlike many security companies, Lorex doesn't require any monthly subscription fees or contracts.

: Unlike many security companies, Lorex doesn't require any monthly subscription fees or contracts. DIY installation: Lorex cameras are intended for easy DIY installation, so customers don't have to pay a professional.

Lorex cameras are intended for easy DIY installation, so customers don't have to pay a professional. Compatible with smart home devices: Lorex cameras are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple TV, and Chromecast, meaning you can use voice commands and easily view the camera footage on your smart TV.

Cons:

No professional monitoring : Unlike most competitors, Lorex doesn't give its customers the option of signing up for a professional monitoring subscription. It's strictly DIY monitoring.

: Unlike most competitors, Lorex doesn't give its customers the option of signing up for a professional monitoring subscription. It's strictly DIY monitoring. Multiple apps : Depending on which products you choose, it's possible to have to download as many as two to three apps on your phone for full home security functionality.

: Depending on which products you choose, it's possible to have to download as many as two to three apps on your phone for full home security functionality. No round-the-clock customer support: Lorex's technical support hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. If there are problems with Lorex's products outside of those hours, customers will have to wait.

Lorex Security System highlights

Plans & pricing

Unlike most companies, Lorex doesn't offer any paid DIY or professional monitoring plans. Instead, the cameras are intended for free DIY monitoring. When it comes to equipment, Lorex's wi-fi indoor cameras are cheaper than competitors, especially when purchasing a bundle pack. For example, its standard indoor wi-fi camera is $189 for a pack of four. It has 1080p HD resolution, two-way audio, and local storage. It is compatible with the Lorex Home Center security hub panel.

Installation

Lorex cameras are intended for easy DIY installation, and the company doesn't offer the option for paid professional installation. Customers could pay a handyman to install their cameras, but there's no guarantee they'll be an expert with Lorex cameras.

Storage & compatibility

One of the reasons Lorex doesn't have monthly fees is because it uses localized rather than cloud-based storage. Your video footage is stored right on your hardware, and only you can view the footage. Some packages also include a very small amount of cloud-based storage, which users can view on the Lorex app. When it comes to compatibility, Lorex definitely shines. Its cameras are compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

Warranty

Lorex cameras each come with a one-year warranty, which covers any manufacturing defects in material or workmanship. The warranty only covers your products if you properly install them. The company also offers extended warranty plans of three or five years. Those plans range in price from $4.99 to $449.99 depending on the length of the extended warranty and the price of the products.

Lorex Security Systems vs The competition

Provider Reviews.com Score Installation Pro Monitoring Prices Storage Compatibility Lorex N/A* DIY DIY monitoring only Local Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple TV, Chromecast ADT 1.4 Pro $36.99–$52.99/mo. Local or cloud Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings Arlo 4 DIY $2.99–$4.99/mo. for one camera or $9.99–$14.99/mo. for up to five cameras Local or cloud Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings SimpliSafe 4.4 DIY $14.99–$24.99/mo. Local or cloud Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Watch

Information accurate as of March 2021

*Due to the nature of Lorex home security systems, we are unable to assign it a Reviews.com score.

Lorex vs ADT

ADT is one of the biggest names in home security. In many ways, ADT and Lorex couldn't be more different. While Lorex is an entirely DIY system without the option of professional monitoring, ADT is an all-around professional service, from installation to monitoring.

Because of the professional monitoring and more advanced features, ADT definitely comes at a higher cost than Lorex, so the two services will likely appeal to different customers. Customers who want professional homes security will prefer ADT, while people who want DIY security on a budget will prefer Lorex.

Lorex vs Arlo

Arlo is a home security company that, like Lorex, specializes in selling high-quality security cameras. Both companies offer a wide variety of indoor and outdoor cameras and video doorbells. Unlike Lorex, Arlo doesn't offer other home security products such as sensors and smart home devices.

The big difference between the two companies is the monitoring options. Lorex doesn't have the option of paid monitoring. While Arlo also only offers DIY monitoring, you can upgrade to a paid plan for extra features like notifications, package detection, and 911 call service.

Lorex vs SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe is one of the top DIY home security systems on the market. The company offers a variety of home security devices, as well as both DIY and professional monitoring.

When it comes to devices, SimpliSafe goes wide while Lorex goes deep. SimpliSafe offers many different types of products to choose from, including security cameras, smart doorbells, sensors, and smart home devices. Lorex only offers security cameras, but it focuses on making them high quality.



The other big difference between the two is the monitoring. Lorex is free but doesn't come with the option of professional monitoring. SimpliSafe also has a free self-monitoring option, but it also has paid professional monitoring available. Lorex's free plan is more comprehensive than SimpliSafe's. SimpliSafe's free plan only includes a live video feed, while Lorex provides video storage.

Lorex Security Systems FAQ

Does Lorex have a monthly fee? Because it doesn't have professional monitoring, Lorex doesn't require a monthly fee or contract.

Is Lorex better than Arlo? Lorex and Arlo both specialize in making high-quality cameras. Lorex has more camera options, but Arlo also offers paid monitoring plans. Which is best for you depends on what you're looking for in a home security company.