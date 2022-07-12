/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation

Loupedeck's best control surfaces receive a rare $40 to $50 discount for Prime Day

The company's incredibly versatile Loupedeck CT and Loupedeck+ are both $50 off while the brand-new Loupedeck Live is down $40 for Prime Day 2022.
mugshot.jpg
Written by Michael Gariffo, Staff Writer on
Loupedeck receives a rare $50 discount for Prime Day

Loupedeck makes some of the most customizable control surfaces out there. Whether you're an Adobe Premiere ace, a Photoshop wiz, or a Twitch streamer managing your home studio, the company's products are among the best tools for dialing in your workflow...with literal dials!

Loupedeck Live (save $40)

 $229 at Amazon

Loupedeck's newest and smallest control surface, the Loupedeck Live, is seeing its first major ($40) discount ever during Prime Day 2022. The mode's small size belies its ability to control just about anything in any way you'd like. Its discounted price also makes it a direct, almost certainly more capable, competitor for the likes of the Elgato Stream Deck

Loupedeck CT (save $50)

 $499 at Amazon

The Loupedeck Live's older brother, the Loupdedeck CT, is my personal control surface of choice. The only limit this thing has is your creativity. I've yet to find any app or process that it can't speed up, and Its range of absurdly configurable buttons, knobs, and touchscreens are a joy to play with, especially that buttery smooth main dial. $50 off for Prime Day 2022.

More: Loupedeck CT vs. Stream Deck: For upping Final Cut Pro X productivity, both save time

Loupedeck+

 $229 at Amazon

If you prefer the physical tactility of dials and knobs over on-screen controls and touchscreens, this is the control surface for you. The Loupedeck+ would look at home in any pro recording studio, but it's just as useful for Photoshop, Premiere, DaVinci Resolve, and just about any other creative app, thanks to Loupedeck's software customization. Also $50 off for Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022

Show Comments

Related

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for $50 during Prime Day 2022
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for $50 during Prime Day 2022

TVs
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fitbit deals

Fitness
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals
Placeholder product image alt text

The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Apple deals

Apple