M1 wipes out its 19 mobile plans, replaces them with just two

M1 has wiped out all 19 of its mobile service plans and replaced them with just two to cater to customers who do not wish to be tethered to a contract and those who want theirs bundled with a mobile device. The Singapore mobile operator says the move aims to simplify its offerings and cater to customers' needs, giving them a base plan on which they can build by adding the services they want.

The move would provide greater flexibility and personalisation with mobile plans that could be made-to-measure, said M1 in a statement Tuesday.

Starting from S$25, the SIM-only service plan comes without a contract and includes 30GB of data as well as 1,000 minutes of talktime and SMS. Caller ID service, previously priced at S$5, now is offered free as is data consumption on weekends. Music streaming on Spotify also is free.

Customers who want handsets bundled with their mobile plans can choose a base service contract that starts from S$30, which includes 12GB of data, 100 minutes of talktime as well as SMS, and unlimited weekend data.

They then can choose from a list of addon services that offer, amongst others, more data, voice minutes, SMS, roaming services, and Netflix subscription.

The move comes weeks after M1 said it was delisting from the Singapore Exchange following a successful buyout from Keppel and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). The mobile carrier then said it had begun a "multi-year transformational journey" to better compete in the market and "reinvigorate" its services.

M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann said on the new service plans: "We believe our customers deserve true value and to pay only for what they need. These easy-to-understand and easy-to-build plans allow our customers to make their own decisions and build it just the way they want.

"Since the recent acquisition of M1 by Keppel and SPH, the M1 team and shareholders have been working hard to crystallise our transformation strategy across all areas of our business, with the primary aim to deliver the best possible customer experience and simplification of the customer journey. Today's launch marks the start of the transformation and will pave the way for many more exciting offers in the months ahead," said Mann, who was appointed to his role last November.

