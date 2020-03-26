Make your iPad Pro even better

Got an iPad Pro? It's quite a powerful device, and for some can replace a laptop, even a desktop computer. But here's an accessory that makes it even better and more versatile.
A hub.
Yes, by connecting a hub to that single USB-C port, you unleash a lot of additional functionality, the most obvious being more ports, but for some having an USB-A port, or SD card slot, or HDMI slot will be what makes all the difference.
But which hub to buy? I've tested a lot of hubs, and here are three of my favorites.
Must read: How to prevent your Zoom meetings being Zoom-bombed (gate-crashed) by trolls
HyperDrive 6-in-1 USB-C Hub
This hub feels like it's been designed for the iPad Pro, and that's because it has. It fits the device nicely, rather than hanging off the port. It clips discreetly to the iPad Pro, and even fits if the Smart Keyboard is attached.
It turns the single USB-C connection into 6 ports: 3.5mm audio jack, USB-A, SD, Micro SD, USB-C, and HDMI.
It is also available in silver or gray to suit your iPad Pro.$90 at Amazon
Satechi Aluminum Type-C Mobile Pro Hub
Need something smaller and simpler?
The Satechi Type-C Smart Hub was one of the first adapters designed specifically for the iPad Pro
It offers a 4K HDMI port, USB-C PD 3.0 charging, USB 3.0 port and 3.5mm headphone jack, all over a single USB-C connection.
This is a great way to add more functionality with little bulk.$60 at Amazon
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub
A cheap-and-cheerful hub that adds two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a SD/microSD card slot.
The only drawback to this hub is that is does not have a USB-C port and does not support charging. Other than that, if you need a basic hub to add some backward-compatibility, this is a great hub at a good price.$24 at Amazon
See also:
- Give your Windows PC or Mac a spring clean and performance boost with Parallels Toolbox
- One of Apple's lamest ideas ever
- Gear you need when you're off the grid
- Ideas to help you stay fit and healthy while social distancing and self-isolating
- Best security keys in 2020: Hardware-based two-factor authentication for online protection
- Apple: This is how you should disinfect your iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- An iOS glitch could be wearing out your iPhone's battery prematurely
- COVID-19 coronavirus: Changes I've made to my home office to make it cleaner, healthier, and safer
- Coronavirus, flu and other nasties: What if your job involves handling other people's dirty gadgets?
Join Discussion