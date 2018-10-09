MarkLogic rolls out Data Hub Service to solve data lake challenges

MarkLogic on Tuesday rolled out the Data Hub Service, a fully-automated cloud service for integrating data from different silos. MarkLogic says it is expressly designed to offer the promise of data lakes -- without the typical problems like lack of governance or semantic inconsistency.

The Data Hub Service is built on MarkLogic's Data Hub technology, which can handle a range of data types (like documents or graphs) from different sources (such as RDBMS, message buses or streaming data). The Data Hub technology enables enterprises to integrate, store and analyze that data within a single architecture.

The new service brings the Data Hub to the cloud, allowing enterprises to leverage data from different sources without having to use multiple cloud services for data integration.

Data integration is becoming increasingly important as organizations collect data from a wider, more diverse range of sources and seek to leverage that data with machine learning and other tools.