Meet Rocki, the robot pet companion

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you're an over-the-top fur parent, like myself, then you've probably wanted to know what your furry friends are up to when you're away.
Maybe you've even wanted to give them a treat because you know they're being so cute while you're gone.
Also: The best robot litter boxes
Well, now you can. Rocki, a three-in-one pet companion robot, comes equipped with a 1080p HD camera, treat dispenser, laser pointer attachment, and feather attachment so you can keep an eye on your pets, and even interact with them when you're away.
To use Rocki, you'll download the Rocki Robot app and connect your robot to your internet connection to begin playing with your pet or pets. It's simple and intuitive, and the camera view is impressive. It doesn't matter how bright or dark your home is, Rocki's 1080p camera delivers crisp imaging all the time.
In Rocki's app, you'll use the buttons on the screen to navigate the robot, similar to a joystick setup on a gaming device. This is where the fun begins. My cat loves Rocki, so when she hears it driving around she's immediately by its side, but my German shepherd doesn't care for it so I drive around my house looking for him frequently.
This robot can go everywhere in my house without getting stuck: Rocki has tackled the transition from tile to carpet, tile to a rug, and a rug to carpet with zero issues.
And of course, the treat dispenser is a pet favorite in this house. You load Rocki up with small, dry treats and then use the app to have the robot dispense them as you'd like. We used small cat treats during our testing period and it worked really well. Our kitty was absolutely thrilled.
A second favorite was the laser pointer attachment. We would drive Rocki around and watch both the cat and the German shorthaired pointer (that's my other dog) go nuts over it. They loved this attachment so much we hardly used the feather one.
Also: Never alone? Robots and videogames raise questions about empathy
My only disappointment with Rocki is its battery life. I can only get about two days' worth of charge, and it's annoying to try and remember to charge it so frequently. What ends up happening is my pets have a blast for two days playing with it, and then it sits for a week dead until I remember to charge it again before leaving the house. A longer battery would greatly increase our usage of the robot.
The Rocki pet companion robot works really well and is a pet-favorite device in my home. The app is simple to use, the robot navigates throughout my home without an issue, and the attachments are fun and engaging for my furry friends. If you're someone who can stay on top of the low battery life situation, then this may be just the device for you.