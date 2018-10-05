MercadoLibre leads Brazilian e-commerce market

Argentine e-commerce giant MercadoLibre remains the best performer in the sector in Brazil, according to new research.

According to the survey conducted by website Mobile Time in partnership with polling firm Opinion Box, the company - which operates locally as MercadoLivre - is the first choice by Brazilians when it comes to buying online.

Cited by 37 percent of those polled, the website leads the ranking for the third consecutive. The second most popular website in Brazil is retailer Americanas.com, cited by 32 percent of respondents, followed by online take-out firm iFood, mentioned by 15 percent of those surveyed.

Overall, most popular categories of products purchased across the e-commerce landscape in Brazil are clothing (54 percent), followed by electronics (47 percent) and food (41 percent).

The survey also highlighted the consolidation of the smartphone as a means of purchase: 69 percent of respondents said they preferred to buy via their mobiles rather than on the desktop, the means utilized 31 percent of those polled to shop online.

MercadoLibre continues to thrive despite Amazon's presence in large Latin American markets such as Brazil and Mexico over the last few years. A separate study by comScore from earlier this year suggests that 47 percent of consumers in the region who made online purchases did so on MercadoLibre, compared to just 17 percent for Amazon.