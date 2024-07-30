Microsoft 365 goes down - again

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Yes, you read that right -- Microsoft 365 is down.

On Tuesday, the company reported outages in Microsoft 365, which consists of cloud versions of Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. More specifically, Microsoft 365 admin center, Intune, Entra, Power Platform, and Power BI are failing -- though SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Exchange Online are all working normally.

On the Outages e-mail list, which tracks internet failures, administrators report that "OAuth requests are flowing, but quite slowly. My users are able to authenticate, but some login flows are taking upwards of 10 minutes to complete and, at times, will look stalled."

According to the Microsoft Cloud Service page, the status of the issue is "Unable to access some Microsoft 365 services."

The company acknowledged the outage in an X post on Tuesday and directed users to the admin center for details -- though, as some X users pointed out, the admin center also appears to be affected by the outage.

According to ZipDo, a software marketing company, Microsoft 365 has over 258 million users, while Stastia reports that Microsoft 365 is used by over a million companies worldwide. In short, this is a big deal.

Microsoft reports that it's bringing the problem to heel, but it still isn't completely fixed yet. Unfortunately, you'll just need to wait until the company brings it back up (or consider switching to Linux Mint).

As bad as this news is for the company, the worst part may be that this major failure happened on the same day Microsoft's earnings are due. The timing couldn't have been worse.